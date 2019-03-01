As you probably know by the now, the Jonas Brothers have reunited! Not only have they reunited, but they also just released their first single in years. It’s called “Sucker” and it’s super romantic, even if the title makes you think otherwise. The song is really catchy and delivers exactly the kind of pop-rock mixture you’d expect from these guys. But what about the video for the song? Well, prepare yourself because the Jonas Brothers “Sucker” music video is absolutely to die for.

For starters, the video for “Sucker” is just as romantic as the song itself. If you haven’t heard it yet, then you need to get a move on because this is a pop culture moment in the making. And you definitely won’t want to miss it! Just to get you up to speed on the song, though, here’s a look at the chorus for “Sucker”:

I'm a sucker for you / Say the word and I'll go anywhere blindly / I'm a sucker for you, yeah / Any road you take you know that you'll find me / I am a sucker for all the subliminal things / No one knows about you / (About you) / About you / (About you) / And you're making the typical me / Break my typical rules / It's true, I'm a sucker for you, yeah

Clearly, this is a love song and it’s likely aimed at all the Jonas Brothers’ lady loves. You know, like Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. What’s more is that they all appear in the video with their guys! This is the first time fans have seen the Jonas Brothers appear together in a music video with their partners in crime, so it’s pretty exciting!

All right, now that you’ve got an idea of what the song’s about, let’s get into the video. Throughout the video, you can see all the guys jamming inside a mansion. And when they're not singing, they're relaxing outside! It's all very chic and cool.

And, of course, Priyanka, Sophie, and Danielle are all on hand as well, so it’s a family affair. So much fun!

Watch the video for yourself:

Don't all the ladies look fantastic? They definitely seem like they're having loads of fun and I love how quirky everyone is together! Definitely a family affair going on here!

Overall, the video is fantastic and just shows how committed to each other everyone in the Jonas family is. More than that, it shows how in love these three couples are! It’s really inspiring. But it’s not surprising given how frequently they share their love with the world.

Take Nick and Priyanka, for example. I mean, look at these two:

Then there’s Joe and Sophie who are so cute together:

And, of course, there’s Kevin with his wife Danielle:

There’s just so much love in these photos! Is it any wonder these ladies were chosen as the guys’ love interests in the video for “Sucker”? It makes perfect sense!