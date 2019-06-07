The Jonas Brothers just released their new album Happiness Begins and the internet is feeling all sorts of nostalgic feelings from Nick, Joe, and Kevin being back together again. Like, it honestly feels like 2008, because the JoBros are back on the charts, releasing new music videos, and touring the world again. But this is a new era for the Jonas Brothers and their songs on Happiness Begins are a reflection of their growth over the years. Since the JoBros are all married men now, fans believe that some songs on the new album could be about their wives. After taking a look at the lyrics for "Hesitate," fans have a strong feeling that the song is about Joe Jonas' wife, Sophie Turner. So, is the Jonas Brothers’ “Hesitate” about Sophie Turner? It seems highly likely, especially with the Game of Thrones star giving the song a sweet shoutout on Instagram.

When the album dropped on June 7, all of the JoBros' wives — Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas — showed the album some love on social media. Turner posted a screenshot of the album on her Instagram Story, which showed her listening to "Hesitate."

She captioned the photo, "HAPPINESS BEGINS IS OUT NOWWW," and added, "AND ALSO PLAYING THIS SONG ON REPEAT. I LOVE YOU @JOEJONAS."

Joe Jonas then shared the photo on his own IG Story and captioned it with, "I love u."

Clearly, the song holds a special meaning for them both, and fans think it's because Jonas wrote the song with Turner in mind.

On June 5, the Jonas Brothers shared the list of songwriters for each of their tracks on the album. If you take a look at the song credits for "Hesitate," you would see that four people wrote the track, including Joe Jonas, showing that the theory by fans isn't too far off.

The lyrics from "Hesitate" also point to the song possibly being about Sophie Turner.

Here is the first verse:

Kiss the tears right off your face / Won't get scared, that's the old, old, old me / I'll be there time and place / Lay it on me, all you're hold, hold, holding

And the pre-chorus:

Time, time only heals if we work through it now / And I promise we'll figure this out

And guess what! Joe Jonas sings the first verse and pre-chorus. Oh, and he also sings the chorus, too.

The chorus goes like this:

I will take your pain . And put it on my heart . I won't hesitate . Just tell me where to start / I thank the oceans for giving me you / You saved me once and now I'll save you too / I won't hesitate for you

The lyrics seem really personal and like they're directed at someone. Since Joe wrote the song and sang most of the lyrics, no wonder why fans thought it could be about Turner.

With Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sharing the song on social media, they basically confirmed fans' theory about the song.

You can listen to "Hesitate" below.

You can also read the full lyrics of "Hesitate" below.

