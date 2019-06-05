Jophie stays busy! Following a successful premiere event for the Jonas Brothers' Chasing Happiness documentary on Monday, June 3, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were back on the red carpet grind again on June 4 for the Dark Phoenix premiere, giving the couple a chance to celebrate each of other's work over the last year. And let me tell ya, the photos of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the Dark Phoenix premiere are a hell of a sight to see. Long live Jophie.

Dark Phoenix marks the end of the X-Men franchise as fans know it. Turner plays Jean Grey, the most powerful of all of the X-Men mutants. And based on all of the trailers for the film, Jean Grey seems to f*ck sh*t up. Cute!

All of the film's stars hit the red carpet for the event. Jennifer Lawrence talked about her fiancé for the first time on the red carpet, Jessica Chastain (who recently underwent wrist surgery) proved that casts on your arm can still be a lewk, Nicholas Hoult paid homage at the Beast with a blue and yellow suit and shirt combo. Basically, the whole cast slayed the Dark Phoenix red carpet.

Especially Jophie!

They're giving us Beetlejuice. They're giving us Parisian. They're giving us celebrity couple newlywed realness.

And now, a closeup.

The Hollywood glamour!

The party don't start til Jophie walks in.

Seriously, though... the party really can't start without Turner. She is the star of the film.

Queen of the North! And also X-Men franchises!

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Turner said it was wonderful to have Jonas there with her as support at the premiere.

"It's great. It's wonderful," she said of Jonas being with her. "It's nerve wrecking [sic], but it's amazing [to have him here]. It's a bit of comfort in an otherwise nerve-wrecking [sic] day." She actually called Jonas her husband during this conversation, so color me swooning.

Just the day before, Jonas had a bit of a nerve-racking day himself, as the documentary about him, Nick, and Kevin Jonas, Chasing Happiness, had its world premiere. (The documentary is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.) But don't worry! Turner — and the rest of the J Sisters — were there for support.

And the photos of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner at the Chasing Happiness premiere are just as swoon-worthy as the Dark Phoenix photos.

I mean...

I love these two so much.

Ughhhhhhh.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe all arrived to the documentary's premiere with their wives right by their side.

When asked about what it was like to have them all there with them, Nick said, "It's a dream come true. They're all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world."

"We got them on their one day off!" Joe added in.

"Exactly," Kevin laughed.

Nick, Priyanka, Kevin, and Danielle weren't at the Dark Phoenix premiere, but like Nick said, they all have busy schedules. Not everyone can do two red carpet premieres two days in a row!