Chasing Happiness, the documentary about the Jonas Brothers' reunion, had its world premiere on Monday, June 3, finally giving their fans an inside look at their breakup from 6 years ago and the story of how they got the band back together. It's been a highly anticipated film for their fanbase, so color people excited when the premiere went down on June 3. As the world knows pretty well by now, in the years since their 2013 breakup, Kevin, Nick, and Joe Jonas have gotten married to Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Sophie Turner, respectively, and the photos of the Jonas Brothers and their wives at the Chasing Happiness premiere are so swoon-worthy.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe hit the red carpet in Los Angeles on the evening of June 3 feeling joyous and excited. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Nick said they were so pleased their wives were all able to make it to the premiere, given their equally hectic work schedules.

"It's a dream come true," Nick told the outlet. "They're all so busy that the fact that they get to come here and support us means the world."

"We got them on their one day off!" Joe said.

"Exactly," Kevin added.

Each couple shared sweet moments on the red carpet of the premiere. Kevin and Danielle Jonas showed just how in love they still are by sharing a sweet as hell kiss. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner slayed in their photos, with Joe taking a moment to take some shots of Turner on his phone like the dutiful Instagram hubby he is. And Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned up the heat with their sexy AF body language and some intense eye contact. Basically, the couples were being the peak versions of themselves. We stan.

Kevin and Danielle 4 ever.

*Steven Tyler voice* Took me just a little kiss, like this!

Can you feel the love?!

Um, Nick, Priyanka... Y'all need a room?

I'm speechless. Over the edge. Breathless.

Smile for the camera, bbs!

Look at Joe workin' hard for his Queen of the North.

Viva Las Jophie. (Get it?? 'Cause they eloped in Vegas?? Vegas puns!)

When you look me in the eyeeeeessssss.

Get you someone who looks at you like Joe Jonas looks at Sophie Turner.

One more of my favorite Jonas couple. That's right! I said it! Jophie reigns supreme.

And here are some pics of the Jonas Brothers, both with and without their parents, just for good measure.

Can you feel that brotherly love?

Dear old mom and dad.

Where's Frankie, tho?!

This first week of June is a huge one for the Jonas Brothers. They performed at Wango Tango at the beginning of the week, Chasing Happiness premiered on June 3, and their first album in six years, Happiness Begins, drops on Friday, June 7. They'll be heading off on a world tour in August, so here's hoping we have a hell of a lot more Jonas Brothers and Jonas Sisters content coming our way in the near future.

Chasing Happiness can now be streamed on Prime Video. Get to watching, Jonas stans!