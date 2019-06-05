The Jonas Brothers are everywhere these days and TBH, I'm not complaining. I've been a fan since "Year 3000" started playing every five minutes on The Disney Channel back in 2007, and I'm just so happy the brothers finally decided to get the band back together. Have you seen their documentary, Chasing Happiness, yet? It dropped on Amazon Prime on June 4, and it's legit amazing because the boys reveal so many super personal details about growing up Jonas. They skip over their past dating history beyond a brief mention of Niley, though, which was kind of a bummer. But, on June 5, we got Joe Jonas' reaction to Taylor Swift's apology during an interview with ITV's Lorraine show, so that kind of makes up for it, right?

Don't know why Swift felt the need to apologize to Jonas in the first place? Well, then, lemme get you up to speed real quick. See, while promoting Fearless back in 2008, Swift rolled up to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where the host asked if any of the songs on the new album were about the "ME!" singer's ex-boyfriends. A picture of Swift and Jonas — who were rumored to be dating at the time — then appeared on the screen behind them.

"There's one [song] that's about that guy," Swift revealed. "But that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch. But you know what, when I find the person who's right for me, he'll be wonderful. And when I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

Yup, she said that.

Watch:

TheEllenShow on YouTube

I don't think I've ever loved Swift more.

Now, fast forward 11 years to May 2019, when the pop star rolled up to The Ellen DeGeneres Show again. Only this time, when DeGeneres asked about the most rebellious thing she did as a teen, Swift went into full-on remorseful mode, and had this to say:

Probably when I, like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy.

So yeah, T. Swizzle apologized for throwing shade at Joe Jonas. And in that new interview I was telling you about on the Lorraine show, Jonas finally revealed how he felt about his ex's public mea culpa.

"It did feel nice," he said. "It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, like I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on, and it feels nice, and we’re all friends, and it’s all good. We were so young."

Watch at around 13:59:

Lorraine on YouTube

They were so young. I mean, it's now over a decade later and both stars are all grown up now and in committed relationships. Tay Tay is dating actor Joe Alwyn, and Jonas recently got hitched in Vegas to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

The newlyweds even busted a move to Swift's new song "ME!" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1:

Such a mood, right? I think it's safe to say that Jonas and Swift are both living their very best lives right now, and it's all thanks to that 25-second phone call.

Hey, at least it wasn't a text, right?