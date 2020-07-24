While the coronavirus pandemic caused many artists to cancel their tours, comebacks, and album promotions this summer, it's also inspired them to work on some new material in their unexpected free time. Fans know Taylor Swift is the queen of writing her own music, so working on an album during quarantine was bound to happen. On Friday, July 24, she released her eighth studio album, Folklore, and it's the greatest surprise fans could have ever hoped for. And Taylor Swift's "Cardigan" lyrics are some of her best, because it tells a gorgeous story about young love that has fans in their feels.

When Swift announced the arrival of Folklore was coming just hours before its release on July 23, she revealed didn't expect to complete her next record so soon, but it just kind of happened that way. "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise 🤗," she wrote on Instagram. "I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into [these songs]."

While her releasing a new album so suddenly isn't what she usually does, Swift felt she needed to release Folklore now. "My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world," she continued.

Apparently, Swift was inspired by a story about summer love that came to her while in quarantine. That's what the lyrics to her new single are.

The song is all about an instance of young love. The lyrics paint a picture of a person spending weekends drunk under streetlights and kissing in cars at downtown bars. Taylor compares the person's love to a cardigan that made her feel warm and loved, singing, "And when I felt like I was an old cardigan / Under someone's bed / You put me on and said I was your favorite."

Check out the lyrics to "Cardigan" to see the story for yourself.

VERSE 1

Vintage tee, brand new phone

High heels on cobblestones

When you are young, they assume you know nothing

Sequined smile, black lipstick

Sensual politics

When you are young, they assume you know nothing

CHORUS

But I knew you

Dancin' in your Levi's

Drunk under a streetlight, I

I knew you

Hand under my sweatshirt

Baby, kiss it better, I

REFRAIN

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone's bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

VERSE 2

A friend to all is a friend to none

Chase two girls, lose the one

When you are young, they assume you know nothing

CHORUS

But I knew you

Playing hide-and-seek and

Giving me your weekends, I

I knew you

Your heartbeat on the High Line

Once in twenty lifetimes, I

REFRAIN

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone's bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

BRIDGE

To kiss in cars and downtown bars

Was all we needed

You drew stars around my scars

But now I'm bleedin'

CHORUS

'Cause I knew you

Steppin' on the last train

Marked me like a bloodstain, I

I knew you

Tried to change the ending

Peter losing Wendy, I

I knew you

Leavin' like a father

Running like water, I

And when you are young, they assume you know nothing

VERSE 3

But I knew you'd linger like a tattoo kiss

I knew you'd haunt all of my what-ifs

The smell of smoke would hang around this long

'Cause I knew everything when I was young

I knew I'd curse you for the longest time

Chasin' shadows in the grocery line

I knew you'd miss me once the thrill expired

And you'd be standin' in my front porch light

And I knew you'd come back to me

You'd come back to me

And you'd come back to me

And you'd come back

REFRAIN

And when I felt like I was an old cardigan

Under someone's bed

You put me on and said I was your favorite

If you thought that was beautiful, wait until you see the video. Click play below, and you'll see "Cardigan" in a brand new light.