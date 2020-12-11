Taylor Swift has done it again. Following the surprise release of Folklore in July, the singer only gave fans a few hours' notice before dropping her ninth studio album, Evermore, on Friday, Dec. 11. In an Instagram she posted the day before, Swift explained Evermore is Folklore's sister record because she worked on the songs at the same time. Just like "Cardigan" had fans in their feels, Taylor Swift's "Willow" lyrics are doing the same because they seem to be about her long-time boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Swift gave fans a sneak peek of her "Willow" music video the same day she announced her latest album on Thursday, Dec. 10. The teaser photo showed her in an off-white Zimmermann gown that looked like a wedding dress, so fans predicted the MV was going to follow a love story. "Tonight the story continues, as the music video for 'willow' drops at midnight eastern," Swift tweeted.

Some fans even took the photo as a sign Swift secretly got married to Alwyn. They've been dating for four years and Swift has penned several love songs for him. Some of them also include lyric references toward a wedding. Based on her Evermore album, she only continues to fall more in love with him every day.

Swift's "Willow" is especially romantic. In a Dec. 11 premiere chat for the MV, the singer explained the song "is about intrigue, desire and the complexity that goes into wanting someone. I think it sounds like casting a spell to make someone fall in love with you."

While Swift explained the songs on Evermore are based on fiction, it's likely she was inspired, at least in part, by her relationship with the actor. "I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night/ Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife," Swift sings in the intro for "Willow."

This line seems to be about someone who was able to break down her walls she put up. "And if it was an open-shut case/ I never would have known from the look on your face/ Lost in your current like a priceless wine," Swift sings next.

Here, Swift gets wrapped in her feelings for her partner. While any of the lyrics could be about her real-life relationship, she seems to hint at Alwyn particularly in the line, "That's my man," which Swift repeatedly sings throughout the song. When you hear the line while watching the romantic MV, it becomes clear Swift is singing from inspiration. Read the full lyrics to "Willow" below.

Verse 1

I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night

Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife

And if it was an open-shut case

I never would have known from the look on your face

Lost in your current like a priceless wine

Chorus

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

Verse 2

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

Head on the pillow, I can feel you sneakin' in

'Cause if you are a mythical thing

Like you were a trophy or a champion ring

But there was one prize I'd cheat to win

Chorus

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

Bridge

Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind

They count me out time and time again

Life was a willow, and it bent right to your wind

But I come back stronger than a '90s trend

Verse 3

Wait for the signal, and I'll meet you after dark

Show me the places where the others gave you scars

Now this is an open-shut case

I guess I should'a known from the look on your face

Every bait-and-switch was a work of art

Chorus

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

Outro

Hey, that's my man

That's my man

Yeah, that's my man

Baby, every bait-and-switch was a work of art

That's my man

Hey, that's my man

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

Swift's Evermore is now available on all streaming services.