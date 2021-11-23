Olivia Rodrigo’s mind-blowing year of success continued on Nov. 23 when the 2022 Grammy nominees were announced. As a newcomer to the music industry, a single nomination would have been a ~big~ deal, but Rodrigo’s name was uttered a total of seven times as the nominations were shared. Yep, with seven Grammy nominations under her belt, fans couldn’t be more proud.

Unsurprisingly, Rodrigo picked up a nod in the Best New Artist category. After a whirlwind year of viral fame following the release of “drivers license,” many expected to see her name on that list. However, she also scooped up nominations in a number of major categories.

Her debut album Sour picked up nods in the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album categories. Meanwhile, her smash single "drivers license" was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. Rodrigo is the first Filipina-American artist to receive nods in all four categories, and is the second youngest artist of all-time to do so. With so many opportunities to see Rodrigo pick up a Grammy when the show airs in January, her fans were emotional.

“I'm so happy for you, the night will shine for you, YOU'LL SHINE THE NIGHT,” one fan tweeted.

“It's Olivia Rodrigo year clearly,” another fan stated.

From there, the love just kept on coming. So many fans expressed their excitement over her well-deserved nominations.

The Grammy nominations were announced just two days after Rodrigo won big at the 2021 American Music Awards. She picked up the award for New Artist of the Year and expressed her gratitude onstage. “It means so much to me. Writing songs is my favorite thing in the whole world, and I am so grateful for everyone who has embraced my music,” she said.

While she hasn’t spoken out about her Grammy nominations just yet, it’s safe to presume she’s currently on cloud nine.