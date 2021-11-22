Fans Totally Bawled Over Olivia's Beautiful "Traitor" Performance At The AMAs

Olivia Rodrigo has a lot to celebrate, and what better way to do so than perform at one of the biggest award shows of the year? Rodrigo hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21, and it’s safe to say she slayed every second of her performance. Whether you’ve been a fan of her since High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, or you’re just jumping on the bandwagon now, you will have feelings about Olivia Rodrigo’s AMAs rendition of “Traitor.” Fans on Twitter, at least, can’t stop chattering about it.

The 2021 American Music Award kicked off from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and boasted a stacked lineup of celebrity performers and presenters. In addition to Rodrigo, performers included Latin music superstar Bad Bunny, K-Pop’s finest, BTS, and hip-hop king Tyler, The Creator. The show also featured a slew of country music performances from the likes of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, and Kane Brown.

With Cardi B hosting the AMAs this year, it was bound to be an epic night from start to finish, and it was. Rodrigo’s performance was undoubtedly a highlight as she belted out one of her most powerful performances yet. Whether you’re going through a heartbreak or are in a completely happy relationship, you’ll want to grab the tissues for this one.

You can catch a snippet of Rodrigo’s flawless “Traitor” performance below.

Fans were in their feels after seeing Rodrigo hit the stage, and their reactions were almost as iconic as the performance itself.

The best part of all just might have been seeing how excited host Cardi B was to introduce Rodrigo. You can see Cardi hype up the crowd for Rodrigo’s performance below.

It’s hard to believe this marked Rodrigo’s first-ever AMAs performance, because she hit the stage like a seasoned champ. And given fans’ excitement and wild reactions, it surely won’t be her last.