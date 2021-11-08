The 2021 American Music Awards are just weeks away, and fans still have so many questions about which of their favorite celebrities are performing. Since BTS is no stranger to the AMAs stage and they’re nominated for three awards at this year’s ceremony (Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group, and Favorite Pop Song), fans thought they were likely going to be on the lineup. As it turns out, they were right because BTS is performing "Butter" at the 2021 AMAs with Megan Thee Stallion.

The AMAs announced its first batch of performers on Monday, Nov. 8, revealing Olivia Rodrigo will finally be making her AMAs debut. They also confirmed Bad Bunny will return to the AMAs stage with his latest single, “Lo Siento BB:/.” As for their last announcement, the AMAs told ARMYs they could expect the world premiere performance of BTS and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Butter” remix during the show on Nov. 21.

“ARE YOU READY?! The WORLD PREMIERE performance of "Butter" by @BTS_twt and @theestallion will happen at the #AMAs... and YES, it'll happen at the show in Los Angeles!” the AMAs tweeted, sending fans into a frenzy.

BTS also shared the announcement on their own Twitter. “We're so excited to be bringing you the WORLD PREMIERE performance of "#BTS_Butter" in person at the @AMAs with our friend @theestallion! Watch Sunday, November 21 at 8/7c on @ABCnetwork,” they tweeted.

Here’s how ARMYs reacted to the exciting announcement:

For the past year and a half, most of BTS’ U.S. performances have been virtual, so the fact that they’ll be performing at the AMAs in person is a huge deal. The announcement arrives months after BTS and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their “Butter” remix on Aug. 27 following a legal battle with the rapper’s team, 1501 Certified Entertainment. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Megan said her team tried to prevent her from releasing the “Butter” remix. Thankfully, everything turned out OK in the end because she was eventually cleared to drop her collab with BTS.

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans should have guessed BTS would perform at the AMAs since they have a long history with the show. In fact, the group made their debut U.S. TV performance with “DNA” at the 2017 AMAs. Although they couldn't be there in person for the 2018 and 2019 ceremonies, the group still sent fans video messages to thank them for helping them win their awards those years. They made their return to the AMAs stage in 2020 (albeit virtually), to perform their singles “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite.”

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Now, fans can celebrate because BTS will be at the AMAs stage in person again this year. ARMYs, make sure to tune into the show on Nov. 21!