The 2017 American Music Awards will forever go down in history for BTS fans. It's the glorious night that BTS (whom, at the time, were just an obscure boy band from Korea — at least to the locals) made their American TV performance debut. They burst onto TV screens nationwide performing their hit single "DNA," signaling that RM, Jimin, Jungkook, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope were ready, willing, and more than able to fill the boy band void One Direction left in our hearts when they went on their "indefinite hiatus" in 2016. Fast forward to now and BTS has only grown in popularity since their AMAs debut. So much so that, this year, they're nominated for their first AMA for Favorite Social Artist. The question now is: Will BTS be at the 2018 AMAs?

Well, I won't keep you in suspense for long, considering the answer will seriously bum you out. The answer to the question is no, BTS probably won't be at the 2018 AMAs. But before you throw yourself onto the floor in a BTS-induced rage, just know that the reason they won't be showing up on the AMAs red carpet is actually a really good one.

On Oct. 9, when the American Music Awards are set to take place in Los Angeles, the boys will actually be across the pond in London, England for their planned concert at the O2 Arena. See, the boys have been on their Love Yourself World Tour since August. They've actually been in the United States for about a month performing across the country, with their last US date in New York City coming up on Saturday, Oct. 6. Basically, the folks behind the American Music Awards really screwed up on the scheduling for the show this year if they wanted BTS there!

So BTS won't be at the American Music Awards, but let's look on the bright side here!

The chances are high that the boys will win Favorite Social Artist considering the ARMY is literally the most powerful fanbase there is on social media. And if the boys do take the AMA home, that means there's a chance the boys will have filmed a special thank you message to fans to air on the show. Crumbs, I know. But it's something.

And let's not forget that, as amazing as it would have been to see the boys walk the AMAs red carpet once more, honestly, there's nothing better than the glorious content we get when the boys perform live for their fans at concerts.

I mean, at the AMAs, we get the boys looking hot, poised, and collected AF on the red carpet:

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nice. Totally gorgeous and lovely content for swift and eager consumption.

BUT, at concerts, we get Jungkook lifting up Jimin's shirt so you can see his abs.

So, ARMY, what do we want? Pretty red carpet pictures? Or abs?

I'm going to let you decide.

In the meantime, let's celebrate the boys' AMA nomination by rewatching their epic "DNA" performance at the 2017 AMAs!

SMOKE IN EYES on YouTube

Classic!