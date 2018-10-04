What a time to be a BTS fan, amiright?! If you're part of the K-pop craze, by now you've surely seen these videos of Jimin and Jungkook's abs. Right? Guys, right? If you haven't, I'm absolutely honored to be the one to introduce them into your stratosphere. BTS fans are losing their damn minds after the boys jokingly pulled up each other's shirts on stage at their recent concert in Chicago, and I can think of at least six reasons why. (Hint: They're all abs. That's an ab joke for you.)

The truth is, BTS is the boyband we've all been waiting for. My editor made a good point recently when she told me there's been a sort of "boy band drought" ever since One Direction officially broke up in 2016. TBH, she has a point. Boybands are a foundational keystone in the music industry infrastructure, and without a group of guys around to kick-ball-change and harmonize on riffs, I feel a little bit lost. Fortunately, in swooped the men of BTS with their epic dance moves, incredible smiles, catchy tunes, and glittery tops just when we needed them most.

Way to rescue us when we're down, guys! Thank you!

Those that follow the group might be familiar with some of the bromances among the band members. For example, ARMYs call Jimin and Jungkook's friendship Jikook. Likewise, Taehyung and Jungkook are referred to as Taekook. Frankly, I'm jealous. I just got married and my husband and I don't even have a nickname. Maybe if we performed for hundreds and thousands of people on a day-to-day basis, that would be different, but for now, we're stuck calling each other, "dude." It's... not ideal.

Anyway...

The bond BTS members share with each other is undeniable, which makes their shenanigans on stage all that more enjoyable!

On Wednesday, Oct. 3, BTS graced the stage in Chicago for a packed audience and the boys seized the opportunity to goof around with each other. During the performance of the song "So What," Jungkook lifted Jimin's shirt.

Based on one Twitter fan's post, Jimin claimed he no longer has abs, but that is clearly false. The man has abs to spare.

Take a look.

Obviously, Jimin's abs yielded a huge reaction. Which is probably why, during the song "Anpanman," Taehyung teased the audience and lifted up Jungkook's shirt, too, to show off his rock hard core. One fan announced the video made them stop breathing.

Check it out.

Two six packs in one night?! What a dream!

The lifting of Jimin and Jungkook's shirts is a tactic the boys often employ on stage to get the ARMY riled up in concert (it's called fan service, so it's likely the boys have gotten the a-ok to do it). Still, fans never get sick of it, so all of the excitement and skin put fans into overdrive.

Many tweeted about Jimin's comments over his supposed lack of stomach muscle (when, clearly, he's ripped) and other's loved watching the other BTS member's reactions to their bandmate's antics. Many captioned their posts #blessed, because duh, and loads of people wrote in all capital letters and included all sorts of emojis and exclamation points.

Can you imagine if your abs warranted this kind of reaction?

All of this to say, congratulations Jimin and Jungkook. You guys continue to rock fans' worlds.

Look alive V, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, and RM. You're up.