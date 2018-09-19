I'm not going to lie to you: I was late, late, late to the BTS train. I'm not proud of it, considering my celebrity-editor status and all, but you know what they say: better late than never. I'm here y'all, and I'm ARMY AF. I'm in love with every member of BTS for so many different reasons, but I, like most ARMY, have a bias. His name is Park Jimin. And I could go on and on about all the reasons he's amazing, or I can just show you all the amazing videos that perfectly encapsulate why he's so easy to fall in love with. So, without further ado, here are all the cute videos of Jimin from BTS that made fans totally fall in love with him.

1. When he melted the locals' hearts with his angelic existence.

OK, so I was honestly a "local" (aka, someone who's not hip with the K-pop scene) when I peeped the following video going viral on Twitter (but it's what kickstarted my obsession with BTS, so maybe — just maybe — I can ditch my local status sooner than later). Anyway, Jimin managed to melt millions of hearts of fans and non-fans alike at this moment when he was... simply existing? The fan-captured video is literally of Jimin, like, staring off into the distance? But, like, even Jimin just existing is a breathtaking sight to behold. Can you really be surprised that the video went viral, with the locals wondering, "Who is this ethereal angel gracing my timeline?!"

2. When he performed "Serendipity" in L.A. and took performing live to all-new levels!

While every member of BTS has unbelievable levels of talent when it comes to commanding the stage, Jimin is incomparable (at least if you ask any BTS fan with a Jimin bias — aka, me). Even his bandmates have acknowledged Jimin's ability to have serious impact with every single dance move and facial expression.

Take his performance of his solo track, "Serendipity," at BTS' Sept. 9 concert in Los Angeles for example. Jimin's perfectionism shows through in every choreographed movement (I mean, that moment he does what I've dubbed his "horizontal cartwheel" understandably sends the BTS ARMY into hysterics every time). But beyond the choreography, Jimin always manages to make each performance unique. Every added movement and flourish seems intentional — like when he popped the bubble? I mean... I can't explain it, but you know exactly what I'm talking about. Check out the moment below (fast forward to the 1:08 mark if you don't want to watch the whole thing — though, why wouldn't you want to watch the whole thing?).

3. When he donned his red suit for America's Got Talent.

Jimin is hot all of the time, but he really brought it on Sept. 12, 2018, when he donned a sleek red suit to perform "Idol" on America's Got Talent. Just days after going viral for looking like an angel sent down from heaven, he was going viral all over again for his sexy dance moves and impeccable style.

4. When he cried while opening up about how much he loves his BTS bandmates on stage.

Jimin is cute in all aspects of his life, from when he's singing, dancing, and taking care of his bandmates, to when he's being a mischievous troublemaker in his endless quest for attention (don't worry, Jimin, we've got plenty of attention to give you). But nothing beats an emotional Jimin opening up about just how much he loves his bandmates. One of Jimin's most iconic heart-melting moments came at the end of one of BTS' The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue tour performances when he decided to send everyone in attendance into a fit of tears — including his bandmates.

"I’ll just say this today. We don’t talk about these things that much [behind the scenes]. Taehyeong, Yoongi, Seokjin, Jungkook, Namjin, Hoseok,” he said, calling out each of his bandmates by name as he wiped tears from his eyes. He continued,

I am thankful to you guys the most. They made me look back on myself. They made it possible doe me to do the things I couldn’t do. They taught me what it meant to be cool so I wanted to be cool and be more like myself. Thanks to them, I feel happiness.

Let's just say there wasn't a dry eye in the place after this speech! And it didn't even end there. Check out the whole speech below starting around 3:43 (translated brilliantly into English by BTS' generous AF fanbase that I don't know where I'd be without):

ARMYsZUTTER on YouTube

5. That time he was beside himself with rage when that 14-year-old kept bossing him around.

Yes, Jimin is even cute when he's angry AF. This is a TBT all the way back to 2014 when the boys filmed their reality show, American Hustle Life (which really, really didn't age well, but I digress). Jimin and Jungkook (who is one of Jimin's very close friends in the band) were tasked with cleaning an airplane and left in the care of a 14-year-old kid to make sure they did a good job (to Jimin's horror). Jimin maybe could have done a better job cleaning, but that 14-year-old was having a little too much fun bossing him around (I also think some producer definitely egged the little boy on... this was a reality show, after all). Jimin's reactions to being bossed around incessantly by someone four years his junior were PRICELESS.

Pornesian Parrapio on YouTube

6. Any and every time he speaks English.

Jimin got thrust into his role as a global superstar in the blink of an eye, so there's no way you can expect him to be fluent in any language other than his first language, Korean. With that said, considering I took six years of Spanish in school and can still barely manage to ask where the bathroom is in the language, Jimin's English skills are quite exceptional. Jimin usually leaves speaking English to RM in interviews with U.S. outlets (he's the most fluent in the band thanks to his parents forcing him to watch Friends growing up, FYI), but every once in a while, we get a taste of Jimin speaking English, and fans cherish every. single. moment. So much so that faithful fans have compiled all of the glorious moments into videos for easy viewing:

FRIIS on YouTube

Could he be any more charming?!

7. Any time he blesses the army with a glimpse of his rock-hard abs.

Every once in a while, Jimin bestows a tiny glimpse of his toned abs on us undeserving fans, but no moment is more iconic than when he ripped his entire shirt clean off his body during BTS' Fight of the Century dance battle with Block B at the 2014 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Victoria Pina on YouTube

What did we do to deserve such perfection?! Are you OK? OK...

8. All of his killing parts.

What is a killing part, you ask? Well, in K-pop, the killing part is that moment in a song or the music video that is unforgettable. That moment the bass drops, or when the key changes and your fave hits that unbelievable note. In Jimin's case, he just lays you out with his sick dance moves.

If I listed all of Jimin's killing parts that made me click replay about 1,000 times, we'd be here forever, so I'll just give you my fave: It's "Not Today" when this happened:

I'd also love to take this opportunity to appreciate Jimin's pink hair era. I know I'm late, but I appreciate it none the less.

Anyway, you can watch the whole "Not Today" music video (and Jimin's glorious killing part) over and over below.

ibighit on YouTube

9. Any time he cares for his bandmates.

Every member of BTS has a special relationship with each other and they all care deeply for one another, but among the members, Jimin is known to be particularly warm, going out of his way to care for his bandmates at all times. While there are so many moments that capture Jimin's caring personality, who can forget that time he and Jungkook fell asleep on a couch while. Jimin woke up in the middle of the night and went to go get Jungkook a pillow and blanket. Can you say BEST BIG BROTHER EVER?!

kpop world on YouTube

I know, I know, I know... there are about ten million other Jimin moments I could add to this list to show just how cute and amazing this beautiful human is, but I think it's best to stop here to spare us all from being sucked into a Jimin wormhole we'll have no chance to crawl out of. And, anyway, I'd like to keep my eyes peeled on the future, since there are, no doubt, tons of cute Jimin videos to come!