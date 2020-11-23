Days after dropping their latest record BE on Friday, Nov. 20, BTS debuted their album's lead single, "Life Goes On," live at the 2020 American Music Awards. ARMYs were on the edge of their seats throughout the whole event just waiting for their faves to take the stage. BTS' AMAs performance of "Life Goes On" turned out to be everything fans wanted and more.

The AMAs took place on Sunday, Nov. 22. The star-studded event included performances from all the biggest artists, like The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, and more. With BTS having such a successful year with "Dynamite" going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, it was no surprise they were invited to perform as well. Not to mention, they were nominated for Top Social Artist and Favorite Duo or Group, which made this show a can't-miss appearance. They ended up winning Favorite Dup or Group, beating out the Jonas Brothers and Maroon 5.

Since BTS' BE album just came out, along with their emotional "Life Goes On" music video, fans couldn't wait to see the single performed live for the first time at the AMAs. ARMYs were also happy to see BTS return to the AMAs after making their U.S. television debut at the 2017 ceremony of the show with "DNA."

The AMAs definitely kept fans on their toes because BTS was the last performer of the night. It was all worth it because fans got to see BTS sing their hearts out for "Life Goes On." The track is about how much life has changed because of the coronavirus pandemic, so the lyrics hit home to many fans: "Like an arrow in the blue sky/ Another day flying by/ On my pillow, on my table/ Yeah life goes on."

Fans were in tears thinking of the hopeful message of the song, and knowing it was probably Suga's last performance with BTS before his surgery only made fans that much more emotional.

Fans weren't sad for too long because BTS busted out "Dynamite" next. All in all, BTS blew everyone away, and ARMYs can't wait for Suga to come back when he's all healed up.