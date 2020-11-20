Fans waited nine months for another BTS album, and that day finally arrived on Friday, Nov. 20, when the group made their highly-anticipated return with BE. The eight-track album includes the inspirational lead single "Life Goes On," which sends a message to listeners to stay positive when all hope seems lost. These tweets about BTS' "Life Goes On" music video show ARMYs love the way the guys translated their message through the clip.

Fans were so excited to see the visual because BTS has been teasing it for so long. After RM announced they were working on a new album in April, the group gradually let fans in on their creative process behind the scenes on YouTube. BTS has never let fans in on their album details so early, keeping most — if not all — details hush-hush, so fans knew the project was going to be unlike any other the group has dropped so far.

On Sept. 22, BTS shared a video discussing the concept for the music video. They threw some ideas back and forth, and decided they wanted the location to be outside. J-Hope also suggested to make the video look like Jungkook's "Golden Closet Films." Jungkook agreed, and V said the storyline could be about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone's daily lives. Fans couldn't wait to see if those ideas came to life through the music video.

YOUTUBE

When Nov. 20 finally rolled around, ARMYs were thrilled to see BTS used many of those concepts. While the guys spent plenty of the MV indoors huddled together on the couch playing videogames, they also showed a few flashbacks of when they were enjoying the outdoors before the pandemic, as well as some present-day clips of themselves driving around Seoul. At one point, V even drove past the Olympic Stadium, aka the place BTS was supposed to perform back in April before their Korean concerts got canceled due to the pandemic.

The ending of the MV also hit fans hard, as it showed BTS perform with ARMY light sticks surrounding them in the arena that were meant to represent their fans. Fans loved every detail BTS squeezed in.

Watch the "Life Goes On" music video below.

ARMYs felt BTS truly captured their feelings during these hard times. They went on Twitter to thank BTS for sharing a message of healing, and for honoring ARMYs in their music video.

"Life Goes On" is definitely one of BTS' best releases ever.