Shortly after canceling BTS' Map of the Soul: 7 global press conference due to growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, on Feb. 28, Big Hit Entertainment announced BTS' Seoul concerts were canceled over the coronavirus as well. Instead of dwelling on the news too much, fans used this as an opportunity to do some good. The ARMY's response to BTS' concert cancelations is admirable.

On Friday, Feb. 21, BTS dropped their MOTS: 7 album, featuring singles like "ON" and "Black Swan." Hours before the album's release, BTS was supposed to hold a global press conference with reporters from around the world, but due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, Big Hit canceled the event and livestreamed it instead. Now, a week later, Big Hit made another big schedule change, this time involving the group's upcoming MOTS world tour.

"We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR — SEOUL Concert, originally scheduled to be held on April 11 (Sat), 12 (Sun), 18 (Sat), and 19 (Sun) at OLYMPIC STADIUM, has been cancelled," Big Hit's statement read on Weverse.

The agency said that, because of the global coronavirus outbreak, it is impossible "to predict the scale of the outbreak" during those dates, so after much consideration, they canceled them. "Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration in order to cooperate with the government's measures on restricting public events as well as municipal advisories on the use of cultural and sports facilities," the statement continued.

Read Big Hit's entire statement below.

While some fans expressed frustration over the fact that the Korean concert dates were canceled just two days after fans had gone through the stressful process of vying for tickets to the dates, most fans understood Big Hit's decision.

Still, that didn't stop fans who purchased tickets to BTS' Seoul concerts from feeling upset. Instead of lashing out, fans decided to channel their feelings into doing some good. As a response, fans worked together to donate funds to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to Osen (via a translation by @agirlinthepark), some fans even donated their tickets funds to efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

As of now, BTS' other tour dates will go on as planned. Following their appearances on The Late Late Show With James Corden and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, BTS actually added another LA date at Rose Bowl Stadium on May 5.

Since BTS' Seoul concerts were supposed to be first, that means the group's MOTS tour will kick off in the U.S. instead, beginning at Levi's Stadium on April 25. After their U.S. shows, the group will tour across Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Germany, and Spain.

BTS wrapped up their Love Yourself tour in October 2019 in Korea, so it's likely Big Hit will announce more Korean tour dates at a later date once the coronavirus is under control.