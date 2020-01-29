They may not have performed "Black Swan" at the 2020 Grammy Awards, but when BTS rocked The Late Late Show With James Corden on Jan. 28, they finally debuted their latest hit live. The televised performance was a whole mood, and if you need me, I'll be watching it on repeat. This video of BTS performing "Black Swan" for the first time has ARMYs overjoyed.

The BTS guys were fresh off a performance with Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammy Awards, but this time, they commanded the stage all on their own. After an enthusiastic introduction from Corden, the guys took the stage, and wow. The BTS boys had some intense stage production for their latest performance. With a dark blue forest and a cascading waterfall behind them, they really pulled out all the stops for the four-minute performance, especially the contemporary choreography, which was unlike anything we've seen from the boys in the past.

Fans loved every minute of it, and after the guys hit the stage, Twitter lit up with rave reactions. "Omygod I'm obsessed w the blackswan performance.. the vibe, the outfits, the song, the dance, everything is 👌 @BTS_twt you just keep getting better and better," one fan tweeted.

Others commented on the special bond BTS seem to share with Corden.

"James Corden was one of the people who really treated bts like family and making them feel comfortable and treating them with respect. thank you so much for loving our boys as much as we do and thank you so much for having them on your show," one fan wrote.

You can watch the performance in full for yourself below.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

BTS dropped "Black Swan" on Jan. 17, which marked their second release off their forthcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, after Suga's solo track "Shadow." But just to be clear, "Black Swan" actually isn't the lead single, and the guys are releasing the official lead single alongside the album in full on Feb. 21. Basically, January and February 2020 are the best months ever to be part of the ARMY — well, at least until their tour starts!

With the album release still several weeks away, there's no telling exactly what the album as a whole will sound like. But if it's anything like "Black Swan," ARMYs are in for an epic listen.