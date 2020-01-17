What Do BTS' "Black Swan" Lyrics Mean In English? The Message Is So Deep
Ever since BTS dropped their comeback trailer on Jan. 9, the BTS ARMY has been jamming out to Suga's "Interlude: Shadow" non-stop. If you're one of those fans, hit pause right this second, because BTS just debuted another song. "Black Swan" is the group's first single from Map of the Soul: 7. It's unlike anything BTS has released before, so you'll want to read what "Black Swan"'s lyrics mean in English to see what the translation reveals.
On Friday, Jan. 17, the group released their new single along with an art film performed by the MN Dance Company. The release is part of the group's "Phase 01" plan on their comeback map. Released by Big Hit on Jan. 9, the map teased a totally new schedule for the group's new era than what they followed in previous years.
This time, BTS is giving fans two different singles as part of their comeback. "Black Swan" is just a lead-up to MOTS: 7, but their actual lead single will drop simultaneously with MOTS: 7 on Feb. 21.
Since "Black Swan" is first, fans are analyzing its every lyric to see what it could hint about MOTS: 7. Digging into the English translation of the lyrics, the song is all about BTS' love for all things art and music, but it delves into the fear that comes with possibly losing your passion for art. But in the end, the boys realize that art is all they have.
Check out the lyrics below via lyricskpop.
Intro
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Ayy
Verse 1
The heart no longer races
When hearing the music play
Tryna pull up
Seems like time has stopped
Oh that would be my first death
I been always afraid of If this can no longer resonate
No longer make my heart vibrate
Then like this may be how I die my first death
But what if that moment’s right now
Right now
Pre-Chorus
Heartbeat pulsing slow in my ears bump bump bump
Try to flee but back into the maw jump jump jump
No song affects me anymore
Crying out a silent cry
Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah
My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah
Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah
Killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah
Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah
Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah
Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Chorus
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
Verse 2
Deeper
Yeah I think I’m goin’ deeper I keep losing focus
No, just let go of me
Let my own feet carry me
I’ll go in myself In the deepest depths I saw myself
Slowly, I open my eyes
I’m in my workroom, it’s my studio
The waves go darkly by in a throe
But I’ll never get dragged away again
Inside I saw myself, myself
Pre-Chorus
Heartbeat racing in my ears bump bump bump
Eyes wide open into my forest jump jump jump
Nothing can devour me I shout out with ferocity
Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah
My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah
Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah
Killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah
Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah
Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah
Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah
Film it now
Chorus
Do you hear me yeah
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah yeah yeah yeah
You can listen to the track below.
Considering the artistic message behind "Black Swan," it only makes sense the group dropped an art film to go along with the release featuring the MN Dance Company. You can watch the art film below.
If BTS' "Black Swan" is anything to go by, the group's Map of the Soul: 7 is going to be an absolute journey.