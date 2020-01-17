Ever since BTS dropped their comeback trailer on Jan. 9, the BTS ARMY has been jamming out to Suga's "Interlude: Shadow" non-stop. If you're one of those fans, hit pause right this second, because BTS just debuted another song. "Black Swan" is the group's first single from Map of the Soul: 7. It's unlike anything BTS has released before, so you'll want to read what "Black Swan"'s lyrics mean in English to see what the translation reveals.

On Friday, Jan. 17, the group released their new single along with an art film performed by the MN Dance Company. The release is part of the group's "Phase 01" plan on their comeback map. Released by Big Hit on Jan. 9, the map teased a totally new schedule for the group's new era than what they followed in previous years.

This time, BTS is giving fans two different singles as part of their comeback. "Black Swan" is just a lead-up to MOTS: 7, but their actual lead single will drop simultaneously with MOTS: 7 on Feb. 21.

Since "Black Swan" is first, fans are analyzing its every lyric to see what it could hint about MOTS: 7. Digging into the English translation of the lyrics, the song is all about BTS' love for all things art and music, but it delves into the fear that comes with possibly losing your passion for art. But in the end, the boys realize that art is all they have.

Check out the lyrics below via lyricskpop.

Intro

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Ayy

Verse 1

The heart no longer races

When hearing the music play

Tryna pull up

Seems like time has stopped

Oh that would be my first death

I been always afraid of If this can no longer resonate

No longer make my heart vibrate

Then like this may be how I die my first death

But what if that moment’s right now

Right now

Pre-Chorus

Heartbeat pulsing slow in my ears bump bump bump

Try to flee but back into the maw jump jump jump

No song affects me anymore

Crying out a silent cry

Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah

My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah

Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah

Killin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah

Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah

Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Chorus

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

Verse 2

Deeper

Yeah I think I’m goin’ deeper I keep losing focus

No, just let go of me

Let my own feet carry me

I’ll go in myself In the deepest depths I saw myself

Slowly, I open my eyes

I’m in my workroom, it’s my studio

The waves go darkly by in a throe

But I’ll never get dragged away again

Inside I saw myself, myself

Pre-Chorus

Heartbeat racing in my ears bump bump bump

Eyes wide open into my forest jump jump jump

Nothing can devour me I shout out with ferocity

Ocean with all light silenced shut yeah yeah yeah

My wandering feet held in a rut yeah yeah yeah

Every noise and sound’s been cut yeah yeah yeah

Killin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

Sinking slowly like in a trance nah nah nah

Struggle but it’s all ocean floor nah nah

Every moment becomes eternity yeah yeah yeah

Film it now

Chorus

Do you hear me yeah

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah yeah yeah yeah

You can listen to the track below.

Considering the artistic message behind "Black Swan," it only makes sense the group dropped an art film to go along with the release featuring the MN Dance Company. You can watch the art film below.

Big Hit Labels on YouTube

If BTS' "Black Swan" is anything to go by, the group's Map of the Soul: 7 is going to be an absolute journey.