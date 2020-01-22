This is not a drill: BTS are going back on tour. After much speculation, the band announced their Map of the Soul world tour on Jan. 21, and ARMYs are over the moon with excitement over the news. Now, fans have had their fingers crossed for this news for weeks, but it was well worth the wait. BTS' Map of the Soul tour dates are hitting nearly every continent.

Leading up to the big announcement, there were weeks of rumors surrounding the tour. ARMYs had an inkling that a tour announcement was coming, as various hints about the MOTS tour dates leaked on the internet. But they probably couldn't have guessed their tour would be this epic.

The fun is set to kick off on April 11, 2020 in their home country with four shows in Seoul, South Korea. After that, BTS will hit a whopping 17 cities. The Map of the Soul Tour will take them across North America, South Korea, Europe, and Japan... no big deal.

The best part of all is that the tour arrives just two months after their new album, so there will be tons of new songs to dance to. The K-pop megastars previously announced that their next album, MAP OF THE SOUL : 7, is due out February 21 via BigHit Entertainment.

You can catch the official tour poster containing all 37 currently-announced dates below:

Now for the important question: where to get tickets?!

Global Official Fanclub ARMY members will have the first chance to purchase presale tickets beginning at 3pm local time on Feb. 5. Then, general presale will start at 3pm local time on Feb. 6.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Feb. 7. at 3pm EST. Seeing as the guys completely sold out their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, fans better be raring and ready once tickets do go on sale.

It's been a week full of treats for ARMYs, and on Jan. 19, the band released an art film reaction video for their new single, "Black Swan," which arrived two days earlier, on Jan. 17. The song marked the first official single from the new album, and included an epic visual to coincide, which featured Slovenian dance troupe MN Dance Company. After watching the art film themselves, ARMYs loved seeing what the BTS boys had to say about it.

ARMYs are always so proud of the boys, and as they get ready to embark on this truly massive tour, they're prouder than ever. Shout out to the guys for blessing us, yet again, with so many epic shows in the year ahead.