It's safe to say that 2019 was a hallmark year for BTS. Not only did the K-pop group make history with the chart-topping single "Boy With Luv" off of their Map of the Soul: Persona album, but they also took home several prestigious awards and continued to grow their legion of ARMYs while they were at it. Now, the group is looking ahead to the new year, and fans might be wondering: Is BTS going on tour in 2020? Judging from the group's latest social media post, it certainly looks like that's a possibility.

ARMYs might remember that back on Dec. 7, the boys of BTS revealed that fans would be getting new music in the new year. While the group didn't say exactly when we could expect the follow-up album to Map of the Soul: Persona to drop, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope promised that new bangers would be heading our way "in the near future" while accepting Variety's Group of the Year award. Now, it looks like BTS has plans for a tour to promote their upcoming album in the pipeline, so ARMYs can see their favorite members sing and dance along to these brand new hits IRL.

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, the group's label hinted that the boy band would be hitting the road next spring. In a purple-tinted photo shared to Twitter by BigHit Entertainment, an upside-down reflection of seven figures stand in water can be seen above the word "Tour." The label simply captioned the image, "April 2020. Stay tuned."

The post itself is pretty cryptic, especially considering how hard it is to make out any details in the photo itself, but it sure sounds like RM, Jungkook, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope plan to go on tour to promote some new music in the new year. Several fans also said that "Tour" could be the title of a movie about their last tour or the name of their new album.

Whatever the case, it sounds like we'll all be getting new BTS material in just a few months, and ARMYs are ecstatic at the announcement.

This is helping to fuel fan theories that BTS will announce their next album while performing live in Times Square at the annual New Year's Rockin' Eve celebration. Back on Dec. 17, Dick Clark Productions shared that not only would the seven-member band be busting moves and singing their biggest hits in front of a live audience, but that there would also be a "surprise announcement" sometime during the show.

Now, it might be a stretch to assume that a BTS album reveal could be the surprise announcement that's detailed in the press release, but ARMYs are crossing their fingers and planning to tune in come Dec. 31 for what's sure to be an unforgettable performance.

Only time will tell exactly when fans can add new BTS material to their playlists, but according to Jimin, it will be well worth the wait.

"We’re working on our next album now, and I think we’ll be able to put out an even better album than you’re expecting," the musician said during BTS' Album of the Year acceptance speech at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards in November. "Please look forward to it a lot."

Here's to many more BTS bangers in 2020!