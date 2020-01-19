If you've been watching BTS' cryptic "Black Swan" art film on repeat, you won't want to miss out on what the group members themselves have been saying about it. Fans are buzzing about the behind-the-scenes look at BTS watching their new music video for the first time. BTS' "Black Swan" art film reaction video features the boys hyping the work's choreography.

In the Jan. 19 YouTube video, the K-pop group sat down to watch their new art film, which features Slovenian dance troupe MN Dance Company. In the video, seven dancers from the troupe make their way to a deserted mall, with one shirtless man standing out amongst the group. He continually tries to break away from the group, but they catch up to him, often surrounding him to form wings around him as if he were a swan.

The beautiful choreography pairs perfectly with BTS' new single. So what did the group think? Members of the group shared that they wanted to see Jimin as the lead in the art film due to his expert dance skills. RM said, "I just pictured this as Jimin and the six black swans in my head," while Suga poked fun with the comment, "Jimin, let’s get you shirtless and do a dance just like that." Jimin jokingly accepted their suggestions, simply responding, "On it."

BANGTANTV on YouTube

The members of BTS are right — Jimin would be perfect as the shirtless lead in the art film. The comments about Jimin echoed a lot of fans' responses to the video, as they had expected the group's strongest contemporary dancer to be featured in such an interpretive, artistic video. Known for his incredible dance skills, Jimin undoubtedly has the training to pull it all off. Not only did Jimin study contemporary dance in school, but he's also known amongst the boy band for his intense work ethic.

BTS released "Black Swan" on Friday, Jan. 17. Of course, BTS' ARMY has been trying to decode the lyrics, which has been getting plenty of praise for its deep message. The song covers the group's love for art and music, but also hits on the fear that comes with potentially losing your passion. Thankfully for fans, you won't have to wait much longer for more music from the K-pop group. Mark your calendars for Feb. 21, which is when BTS' new album, Map of the Soul: 7, is released.