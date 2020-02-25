BTS sure knows how to put on a showstopping performance. For the first time ever, the group performed their Map of the Soul: 7 lead single, "ON" on television. They debuted the track on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and it was truly epic. Earlier this month, the talk show host teased an epic Tonight Show special all about the K-Pop group, and BTS' Tonight Show performance of "ON" proves that it was definitely worth the hype.

The septet first appeared on the program in September 2018, shortly after the arrival of Love Yourself: Answer and their album's lead single "IDOL." Now, a year and a half later, BTS returned to the Tonight Show for a one-of-a-kind episode. The group traveled with Fallon to some of New York City's most iconic landmarks, conducted an interview in the subway, and even dined at one of the city's most iconic restaurants Katz’s Delicatessen. To top it off, BTS performed "ON" in Grand Central Terminal.

While seeing BTS go from place to place in NYC was fun, it was their debut performance of "ON" that had ARMYs talking the most.

Fallon teased the huge event during the Feb. 7 episode of his show. "We have a very special show coming up. It's unlike any other Tonight Show we've done before, and our guest will be global sensation BTS," he said, encouraging fans to send him questions to ask the group on Twitter using the hashtag #FallonAsksBTS.

Now that the show has aired, it's no surprise Fallon was pumped for what he called a "historic" performance. The boys took over the massive subway station just to recreate their "ON" Manifesto Film almost shot for shot. Watch BTS' Tonight Show performance below.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

And, of course, the BTS ARMY came through and sent Fallon interesting questions that he made sure to ask the boys during their subway interview. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook chatted with Fallon about absolutely everything, from what it's like to have so much fan support to their future career dreams, and the boys even gave their best impression of Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone character and revealed the story behind the infamous black bean noodle incident. Watch the interview below.

YouTube

Fallon really gave the boys a platform to showcase their talents and interview skills, and BTS did not disappoint.