What Do BTS' "ON" Lyrics Mean In English? They're Pretty Inspiring
The BTS ARMY is celebrating because the group finally made their long-awaited comeback. Almost a year after dropping their Map of the Soul: Persona in April 2019, BTS released their follow-up, Map of the Soul: 7, on Feb. 21, 2020. Although it only just arrived, fans already think it's BTS' best album to date. With songs like the introspective "Interlude: Shadow" and the more upbeat "Ego," MOTS:7 has a song for everybody. BTS' lead single, "ON," is especially drawing attention because it's so different than anything the group has released previously. Considering it's the lead single on MOTS: 7, fans are paying close attention to BTS' "ON" lyrics to decipher its meaning.
BTS' previous lead single was "Boy With Luv." It was pure, bubblegum pop goodness. Fans had no idea what direction BTS would take with MOTS: 7 until they heard Suga's "Interlude: Shadow" and "Black Swan." Both songs teased a much darker sound, but then J-Hope released his upbeat solo track, "Ego." Since BTS is known for their diverse discography, ARMYs knew to expect the unexpected when it came to their lead single.
Now, with MOTS:7 out in full, fans have finally gotten to hear "ON," and it did not disappoint. BTS teased the track through a 30-second preview on TikTok a day before their album's arrival. Then, on Feb. 21, BTS dropped their new album alongside their official music video for "ON," also known as their "Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima."
Watch the video below.
Apart from the song's fresh hip hop sound, fans love how "ON" is an ode to BTS' seven-year long journey together, and you need to read the lyrics in English to fully appreciate it.
Check out the song's lyrics below.
Verse 1
I can't understand what people are sayin'
Who and what do I need to follow
With each step then again grows the shadow
Where is this place I open my eyes to
Maybe Seoul or New York or Paris
I get up, unsteady on my feet
Verse 2
Look at my feet, look down
The shadow resembles me
Is it the shadow that's shaking
Or is it my feet that are trembling
Of course I‘m not unafraid
Of course it's not all okay
But I know
Awkwardly I flow
I fly together with that black wind
Pre-Chorus
Hey na-na-na
Gotta go insane to stay sane
Hey na-na-na
Throw myself whole into both worlds
Hey na-na-na
Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter
Carried myself into this beautiful prison
Find me and I'm gonna live with ya
Chorus
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah
Rain be pourin'
Sky keep fallin'
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
Verse 3
Bring the pain
It'll become my blood and flesh
Bring the pain
No fear, now that I know the way
Breathe on the small things
My air and my light in the dark
The power of the things that make me, “me”
Even if I fall, I come right up, scream
Verse 4
Even if I fall, I come right up, scream
That's how we've always been
Even if my knees drop to the ground
As long as they don't get buried
It won't matter
Win no matter what
Whatever you say, whatever they say
I don't give a uhh
I don't give a uhh
I don't give a uhh, yeah
Pre-Chorus
Hey na-na-na
Gotta go insane to stay sane
Hey na-na-na
Throw myself whole into both worlds
Hey na-nana
Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter
Carried myself into this beautiful prison
Find me and I'm gonna live with ya
Chorus
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah
Rain be pourin'
Sky keep fallin'
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
Bridge
Where my pain lies
Let me take a breath
My everythin'
My blood and tears
Got no fears
I'm singin' ohhhhh
Oh I'm takin' over
You should know yeah
Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter
Choosing to descend into the dark abyss
Find me and I'm gonna bleed with ya
Chorus
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah
Rain be pourin'
Sky keep fallin'
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Find me and I'm gonna bleed with ya
Outro
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-Oh)
Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah
All that I know
Is just goin' on & on & on & on
(Eh-Oh)
Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah
With such motivational lyrics, BTS' "ON" will be everyone's new anthem of 2020.