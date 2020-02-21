The BTS ARMY is celebrating because the group finally made their long-awaited comeback. Almost a year after dropping their Map of the Soul: Persona in April 2019, BTS released their follow-up, Map of the Soul: 7, on Feb. 21, 2020. Although it only just arrived, fans already think it's BTS' best album to date. With songs like the introspective "Interlude: Shadow" and the more upbeat "Ego," MOTS:7 has a song for everybody. BTS' lead single, "ON," is especially drawing attention because it's so different than anything the group has released previously. Considering it's the lead single on MOTS: 7, fans are paying close attention to BTS' "ON" lyrics to decipher its meaning.

BTS' previous lead single was "Boy With Luv." It was pure, bubblegum pop goodness. Fans had no idea what direction BTS would take with MOTS: 7 until they heard Suga's "Interlude: Shadow" and "Black Swan." Both songs teased a much darker sound, but then J-Hope released his upbeat solo track, "Ego." Since BTS is known for their diverse discography, ARMYs knew to expect the unexpected when it came to their lead single.

Now, with MOTS:7 out in full, fans have finally gotten to hear "ON," and it did not disappoint. BTS teased the track through a 30-second preview on TikTok a day before their album's arrival. Then, on Feb. 21, BTS dropped their new album alongside their official music video for "ON," also known as their "Kinetic Manifesto Film: Come Prima."

Watch the video below.

Big Hit Labels on YouTube

Apart from the song's fresh hip hop sound, fans love how "ON" is an ode to BTS' seven-year long journey together, and you need to read the lyrics in English to fully appreciate it.

Check out the song's lyrics below.

Verse 1

I can't understand what people are sayin'

Who and what do I need to follow

With each step then again grows the shadow

Where is this place I open my eyes to

Maybe Seoul or New York or Paris

I get up, unsteady on my feet

Verse 2

Look at my feet, look down

The shadow resembles me

Is it the shadow that's shaking

Or is it my feet that are trembling

Of course I‘m not unafraid

Of course it's not all okay

But I know

Awkwardly I flow

I fly together with that black wind

Pre-Chorus

Hey na-na-na

Gotta go insane to stay sane

Hey na-na-na

Throw myself whole into both worlds

Hey na-na-na

Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter

Carried myself into this beautiful prison

Find me and I'm gonna live with ya

Chorus

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah

Rain be pourin'

Sky keep fallin'

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

Verse 3

Bring the pain

It'll become my blood and flesh

Bring the pain

No fear, now that I know the way

Breathe on the small things

My air and my light in the dark

The power of the things that make me, “me”

Even if I fall, I come right up, scream

Verse 4

Even if I fall, I come right up, scream

That's how we've always been

Even if my knees drop to the ground

As long as they don't get buried

It won't matter

Win no matter what

Whatever you say, whatever they say

I don't give a uhh

I don't give a uhh

I don't give a uhh, yeah

Pre-Chorus

Hey na-na-na

Gotta go insane to stay sane

Hey na-na-na

Throw myself whole into both worlds

Hey na-nana

Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter

Carried myself into this beautiful prison

Find me and I'm gonna live with ya

Chorus

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah

Rain be pourin'

Sky keep fallin'

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

Bridge

Where my pain lies

Let me take a breath

My everythin'

My blood and tears

Got no fears

I'm singin' ohhhhh

Oh I'm takin' over

You should know yeah

Can't hold me down 'cuz you know I'm a fighter

Choosing to descend into the dark abyss

Find me and I'm gonna bleed with ya

Chorus

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah

Rain be pourin'

Sky keep fallin'

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Find me and I'm gonna bleed with ya

Outro

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-Oh)

Come on up, bring the pain, oh yeah

All that I know

Is just goin' on & on & on & on

(Eh-Oh)

Bring it, bring the pain, oh yeah

With such motivational lyrics, BTS' "ON" will be everyone's new anthem of 2020.