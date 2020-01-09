Nine months after releasing their third consecutive Billboard No. 1 album, Map of the Soul: Persona, in April 2019, BTS is gearing up to shake up the charts once more with Map of the Soul: 7, dropping Feb. 21. To kick off their new era, the group shared their "Shadow" comeback trailer starring Suga, and, because Suga's lyrics are always so personal and introspective, the BTS ARMY is dissecting BTS' Suga's "Shadow" lyrics to see what kind of message he's sharing with fans this time around.

A day before BTS dropped their comeback trailer, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled a "comeback map," so fans can follow along with the group's innovative, new comeback schedule. The first big event on the list was the "Shadow" comeback trailer. The map didn't announce which member would star in the trailer (BTS' comeback trailers always focus on a single member), but the BTS ARMY had a strong feeling it would be Suga because BTS' comeback trailers have had an order historically: RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and then Jin. Since RM kicked off the group's Map of the Soul: Persona era, fans had a hunch Suga's was up next.

The BTS ARMY was right, because on Thursday, Jan. 9, BTS dropped Suga's "Shadow" comeback trailer.

Fans have been replaying the clip ever since its release. Not only are the visuals absolutely breathtaking and hint at BTS' latest concept, but the "Interlude : Shadow" track itself is worth listening to, since it dives deep into Suga's mind.

In the track, Suga raps about his experience with fame and success. He says he wanted to be the biggest star out there, but now that he's finally at the top, he's afraid of losing it all. "I’m afraid, flying high is terrifying/ No one told me/ How lonely it is up here/ I can leap in the air but also plunge," he says.

Things also get super real when Suga starts addressing the downsides that come with fame (read: stalkers), and likening them to shadows.

Read Suga's "Interlude: Shadow" lyrics in full below.

INTRO

I wanna be a rap star /I wanna be the top / I wanna be a rockstar / I want it all mine / I wanna be rich / I wanna be the king / I wanna go win / I wanna be…

I wanna be a rap star / I wanna be the top / I wanna be a rockstar / I want it all mine / I wanna be rich / I wanna be the king / I wanna be me / I want a big thing / Oh boy let me see

VERSE 1

I got a big dream yeah

Woo I wondered everyday how far I’d go

I came to my senses and I find myself here

Yeah, hmm, shadow at my feet

Look down, it’s gotten even bigger

I run but the shadow follows

As dark as the light’s intense

I’m afraid, flying high is terrifying

No one told me

How lonely it is up here

I can leap in the air but also plunge

Now I know running away could be an option too, pause

People say, there’s splendor in that bright light

But my growing shadow swallows me and becomes a monster

Up high, high, and higher, higher

I only go higher and vertigo overtakes me

I rise, rise, I hate it

CHORUS

I pray, pray, hoping to be okay

The moment I’m flying high as I wished

My shadow grows in that blasting stark light

Please don’t let me shine

Don’t let me down

Don’t let me fly

Now I’m afraid

The moment I face myself brought lowest

It so happens that I’m flying the highest

Please don’t let me shine

BRIDGE

Don’t let me down

Don’t let me fly

Now I’m scared

Don’t let me shine

I wanna be a rap star

I wanna be the top

I wanna be a rockstar

I want it all mine

I wanna be rich

I wanna be the king

I wanna go win

I wanna be…

I wanna be a rap star

I wanna be the top

I wanna be a rockstar

I want it all mine

I wanna be rich

I wanna be the king

I wanna be me I wanna be…

OUTRO

Yeah I’m you, you are me, now do you know

Yeah you are me, I’m you, now you do know

We are one body, sometimes we will clash

You can never break me off, this you must know

Yeah yeah can’t break me off, whatever you do

Yeah you’ll be at ease if you admit it too

Yeah succeed or fail, whichever way you flow

Yeah you can’t escape, wherever you go I am you

You are me, now you do know

You are me, I am you, now do you know

We are one body and we are gonna clash

We are you, we are me, this do you know

Fans can get their next dose of BTS music when the group shares their first single off of MotS: 7 on Jan. 17.