What Do BTS' Suga's "Shadow" Lyrics Mean In English? They're So Complex
Nine months after releasing their third consecutive Billboard No. 1 album, Map of the Soul: Persona, in April 2019, BTS is gearing up to shake up the charts once more with Map of the Soul: 7, dropping Feb. 21. To kick off their new era, the group shared their "Shadow" comeback trailer starring Suga, and, because Suga's lyrics are always so personal and introspective, the BTS ARMY is dissecting BTS' Suga's "Shadow" lyrics to see what kind of message he's sharing with fans this time around.
A day before BTS dropped their comeback trailer, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled a "comeback map," so fans can follow along with the group's innovative, new comeback schedule. The first big event on the list was the "Shadow" comeback trailer. The map didn't announce which member would star in the trailer (BTS' comeback trailers always focus on a single member), but the BTS ARMY had a strong feeling it would be Suga because BTS' comeback trailers have had an order historically: RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and then Jin. Since RM kicked off the group's Map of the Soul: Persona era, fans had a hunch Suga's was up next.
The BTS ARMY was right, because on Thursday, Jan. 9, BTS dropped Suga's "Shadow" comeback trailer.
Fans have been replaying the clip ever since its release. Not only are the visuals absolutely breathtaking and hint at BTS' latest concept, but the "Interlude : Shadow" track itself is worth listening to, since it dives deep into Suga's mind.
In the track, Suga raps about his experience with fame and success. He says he wanted to be the biggest star out there, but now that he's finally at the top, he's afraid of losing it all. "I’m afraid, flying high is terrifying/ No one told me/ How lonely it is up here/ I can leap in the air but also plunge," he says.
Things also get super real when Suga starts addressing the downsides that come with fame (read: stalkers), and likening them to shadows.
Read Suga's "Interlude: Shadow" lyrics in full below.
INTRO
I wanna be a rap star /I wanna be the top / I wanna be a rockstar / I want it all mine / I wanna be rich / I wanna be the king / I wanna go win / I wanna be…
I wanna be a rap star / I wanna be the top / I wanna be a rockstar / I want it all mine / I wanna be rich / I wanna be the king / I wanna be me / I want a big thing / Oh boy let me see
VERSE 1
I got a big dream yeah
Woo I wondered everyday how far I’d go
I came to my senses and I find myself here
Yeah, hmm, shadow at my feet
Look down, it’s gotten even bigger
I run but the shadow follows
As dark as the light’s intense
I’m afraid, flying high is terrifying
No one told me
How lonely it is up here
I can leap in the air but also plunge
Now I know running away could be an option too, pause
People say, there’s splendor in that bright light
But my growing shadow swallows me and becomes a monster
Up high, high, and higher, higher
I only go higher and vertigo overtakes me
I rise, rise, I hate it
CHORUS
I pray, pray, hoping to be okay
The moment I’m flying high as I wished
My shadow grows in that blasting stark light
Please don’t let me shine
Don’t let me down
Don’t let me fly
Now I’m afraid
The moment I face myself brought lowest
It so happens that I’m flying the highest
Please don’t let me shine
BRIDGE
Don’t let me down
Don’t let me fly
Now I’m scared
Don’t let me shine
I wanna be a rap star
I wanna be the top
I wanna be a rockstar
I want it all mine
I wanna be rich
I wanna be the king
I wanna go win
I wanna be…
I wanna be a rap star
I wanna be the top
I wanna be a rockstar
I want it all mine
I wanna be rich
I wanna be the king
I wanna be me I wanna be…
OUTRO
Yeah I’m you, you are me, now do you know
Yeah you are me, I’m you, now you do know
We are one body, sometimes we will clash
You can never break me off, this you must know
Yeah yeah can’t break me off, whatever you do
Yeah you’ll be at ease if you admit it too
Yeah succeed or fail, whichever way you flow
Yeah you can’t escape, wherever you go I am you
You are me, now you do know
You are me, I am you, now do you know
We are one body and we are gonna clash
We are you, we are me, this do you know
Fans can get their next dose of BTS music when the group shares their first single off of MotS: 7 on Jan. 17.