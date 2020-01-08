When BTS presented at the Grammys in February 2019, RM did something epic. As his presentation speech ended, and he thanked ARMYs for making their dreams come true, he made a simple, but gutsy proclamation: "We'll be back." Just like that, ARMYs were dead-set on making that dream come true, too. That's why, when BTS didn't get a 2020 Grammy nomination for Map of the Soul: Persona, fans were bummed, thinking the chances of the boys attending the Grammys were slim. Then, BTS announced their new album, MotS: 7, is dropping on Feb. 21 after the Grammys, and all hope was lost. But now, one tiny detail in BTS' MotS: 7 comeback schedule has fans wondering if BTS will perform at the 2020 Grammys after all.

On Jan. 8, the Recording Academy announced the first round of performers for the 2020 Grammys going down on Jan. 26: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and Aerosmith. BTS is notably missing from that list. But, coincidentally, BTS announced their comeback schedule on Jan. 8 as well.

While "Grammys performance" was not listed under Jan. 26 (that would be way too easy, ARMYs), one major change in the boys' comeback strategy has fans thinking BTS may make the Grammys' final lineup.

Check out their comeback schedule below:

See, BTS has a pretty standard comeback strategy ARMYs have gotten used to. Usually, the boys release a comeback trailer featuring a solo song by one of the boys, followed by various teasers of their lead single and music video. Finally, their comeback single, music video, and album all drop at the same time, followed by a huge comeback performance on a major stage days later. For MotS: Persona, RM's "Persona" trailer dropped on Mar. 27, 2019, followed by the release of the album and their "Boy With Luv" music video on April 12. Finally, they completed the comeback trifecta with a historic performance on Saturday Night Live on April 13.

It's like clockwork for ARMYs, which is why a huge change in that strategy for their MotS: 7 comeback caught them by surprise.

The biggest, glaring change is the boys are dropping their first single on Jan. 17, a whole month before MotS: 7 drops on Feb. 21 — and just over a week before the Grammys.

While this change could have simply been a choice BTS and Big Hit made to keep fans on their toes, some ARMYs couldn't help but wonder if the boys changed things up to make way for the most epic comeback stage of all: the Grammys.

If the boys dropped their single along with their album on Feb. 21, they wouldn't have had anything new to perform at the Grammys on Jan. 26. But, now, with the boys dropping their single before the album, there's a brand new song for them to debut at the show.

Suffice it to say, fans can't get the idea out of their heads that BTS is preparing a Grammys comeback now.

A surprise BTS performance would certainly be an unexpected, and fun way to shake up the Grammys. The ARMY is watching and waiting to see if their latest theory comes true.