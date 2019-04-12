BTS' "Boy With Luv" Video Features Halsey Keeping Up With Their Epic Dancing Like A Boss

The time has come, ARMYs! BTS’ “Boy With Luv” music video is finally here and it’s got everything you hoped for and so much more! As you probably know by now, “Boy With Luv” is a collaboration between BTS and Halsey. And with BTS' fan base and mass appeal plus BTS' fan base and mass appeal, it’s bound to be a huge hit. That, of course, makes the video for the song all the more important. Let me be the first to say that it does not disappoint. And that's partly because I'm genuinely impressed by the fact that Halsey was brave enough to dance with BTS... and actually kept up like a boss!

One of the main themes of the video is what BTS has been laying the groundwork for over the last few months. As you already know, they named their new album Map of the Soul: Persona, which is a reference to Dr. Murray Stein’s work and research on Carl Jung. For those of you who don’t know, Jung was a Swiss psychiatrist who founded analytical psychology. Dr. Stein also an analyst and works at the International School of Analytical Psychology in Switzerland. So, what does this all mean for BTS and “Boy With Luv”? Well, according to Dr. Stein, Jung’s message was all about having a sense of wholeness, which is what BTS seems to be going for in their music. Here’s what Dr. Stein had to say during a recent interview on the Speaking on Jung podcast.

Jung’s message is a very hopeful one: that our conscious is a spark of light. It has much to offer us if we pay attention to it. It gives us inner guidance and, really, it has emphasis on the sacredness of the individual and the importance of the individual to take responsibility for the planet and for the world.

BTS is, in fact, transmitting that hopeful message with "Boy With Luv," a song all about finding joy and happiness in the smallest things in life. The video features the boys beaming happiness onto your screen in a host of different colorful outfits, and Dancing in the Rain-inspired sets with an eclectic, colorful twist.

How is Halsey involved, you ask? Well, her role is minimal, but impactful. She comes in about half way through to help out with vocals on the chorus, but mostly to join in on the boys' intense choreography and actually keep up (which is no small feat considering k-pop bands, and BTS in particular, are known for their advanced dance skillz). You go girl, Halsey!

If you haven’t seen the video yet, take a moment and watch it down below:

ibighit on YouTube

Overall, the video is beyond exciting and definitely shows a side to BTS and Halsey that we’ve yet to see before. With Halsey, fans are seeing what she’s like when she’s got K-Pop stars at her side. And with BTS, fans are getting yet another glimpse of all the dedication they bring to every aspect of their careers. All of them are at the top of their game, though, so it’s wonderful to watch!