The 2020 Grammys are about to be good as hell. The biggest night in music is going down on Sunday, Jan. 26, and the lineup of artists performing at the 2020 Grammys is already shaping up to be mind-blowing. From your fave soulful pop princess Lizzo to iconic rock band Aerosmith, there is more reason than ever to watch.

Lizzo, who holds the 2020 record for most Grammy nominations with a total of eight, will grace the performance stage for the first time ever. Another newbie who'll make her Grammys debut is Billie Eilish, who snagged six nominations after a massively successful 2019.

Rock legends Aerosmith will be honored with the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year award for their collective philanthropic work. They are also set to perform a medley of hits from their nearly five-decade-long career.

Two additional performers include real-life couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who will take the stage together for the first time. Stefani and Shelton shared their excitement on Instagram shortly after the first list of performers was announced.

"Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy#GRAMMYs stage with!" Shelton captioned a promo for the show. "Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!"

Stefani shared a similar message, writing: "@blakeshelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!😳🤔🙏🏻 #yesplease."

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

No words were needed for Eilish, who simply posted a promo to her Instagram Stories.

Aerosmith encouraged followers to watch the Grammys by sharing their personal promo.

While Lizzo — who is currently on a Twitter break — has yet to share the excitement on social media, she did react to her nominations back in November 2019.

"THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE PART OF IT,” Lizzo tweeted.

This is just the first round of confirmed performers, so definitely expect more to be announced in the lead-up to the Grammy's, which will air on Sunday, Jan. 26, on CBS starting at at 8 p.m. ET.