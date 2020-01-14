It's all happening Lovatics: Demi Lovato just announced her return to music after a year-long break. Yep, you heard that right. The singer is returning to the stage after focusing on her health over the course of the last year following her 2018 overdose, and something tells me she has one very epic performance in store. Seeing as it's been quite a while since Lovato played a live show (July 2018 to be exact), this is a b-i-g deal, y'all. Because, Demi Lovato will perform at the 2020 Grammys, and her first performance of 2020 is sure to be nothing short of iconic.

Lovato announced the exciting news via a post on her Instagram page and, whoa, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. In the pic, the momentous words were scrawled across the side of the photo next to Lovato: "Grammy Performer."

"I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing," Lovato captioned the pic, alongside several emojis.

There's no word yet on exactly what song she'll be performing, but whether she's going to surprise fans with new music, or perform a throwback, the Grammys just got a hell of a lot more exciting IMO.

Obvi, Lovato nearly broke the internet with her announcement, and fans filled the comments section with excited remarks. "YOU LOOK AMAZING QUEEN," one said. "YES!🙌🏽 I’m so ready for these vocals 😍😩," another wrote. "OMG, YAY IM SO EXCITED!!!!!!!!!!!! 😍😭," a third fan wrote.

Lovato joins a a stacked list of 2020 Grammy performers. Billie Eilish and Lizzo are making their Grammy stage debuts this year, and, as always, there will be music industry icons on the bill as well. Gwen Stefani and Aerosmith will be gracing the stage, and on Jan. 11, it was announced Ariana Grande will be hitting the stage this year, too.

The upcoming performance is especially important for Lovato, though, who hasn't performed in well over a year. Lovato has been laying low and out of the spotlight following her July 2018 hospitalization due to an overdose.

While the announcement came out of the blue, fans did have an inkling something big was on the horizon for Lovato in 2020, after she shared this cryptic post on Dec. 4.

With anticipation high for Lovato's return to the stage, there's no doubt she's going to slay big time, and this will hopefully be the first of many performances to come for her in 2020.