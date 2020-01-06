Lizzo knows what to do when something is making her feel less than good as hell — let it go. Lizzo quit Twitter for a heartbreaking reason. The singer revealed on Sunday, Jan. 5, that she is taking a Twitter break after coming across hateful messages.

Despite taking the music industry by storm in 2019, landing a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single with "Truth Hurts," not to mention bagging eight Grammy nominations, Lizzo is feeling the heat that comes with being an A-list celebrity. Instead of hitting back, Lizzo took the high road.

"Yeah I can’t do this Twitter sh*t no more.. too many trolls..." Lizzo tweeted with the peace sign emoji.

Just because she's taking a break for now, doesn't mean she's leaving the twittersphere for good, though. "I’ll be back when I feel like it," she added, sparking messages of support from her fans.

"Please know for every troll, there are so many genuine fans here to show love and support. We've got your back QUEEN! Hope you come back to us soon!" one wrote. Another added: "If it means anything, your set yesterday brought me the most joy and confidence i have felt in a very long time. you’re the best, thank you for everything. take care angel."

Though Lizzo didn't say exactly what trolls were saying that led her to make the decision, she's been open about feeling vulnerable and insecure in the spotlight in the past.

"I was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness [from March until now]," Lizzo told TIME in December 2019. "I was not happy with the way I felt to my body. I didn’t feel sexy, and I didn’t know when it was going to end."

She added: "There were times when I would go onstage and be like, ‘Y’all, I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself.' Sometimes I’d break down and cry. Sometimes the audience would just cheer to make me feel better. I was getting sick a lot. I was like, What the f*ck is going on? I need to fall back in love with my body.”

Lizzo is entitled to all the time away from Twitter that she needs. Trolls are not fun to deal with, especially when you're as big a celebrity as she is. But hopefully she won't be gone for too long, because her absence is deeply felt by all her fans.