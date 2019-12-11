Lizzo's Quotes About Insecurity Will Make You Feel So Seen

The year 2019 is coming to an end, but Lizzo's work is nowhere near done. The "Truth Hurts" singer was named TIME's 2019 Entertainer of the Year, and opened up to the outlet about how, despite all of her success this year, she doesn't always feel good as hell. Lizzo's quotes about insecurity are so relatable, and will make you adore her even more.

After a year that saw Lizzo truly make her mark in the music industry, scoring a Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single with "Truth Hurts" and eight Grammy nominations, she admits she doesn't always feel the confidence that she puts out into the world through her music.

In a world of celebrities who can make everything seem easy and flawless, Lizzo takes a different approach. While she preaches the importance of having a positive body image, she's not afraid to be vulnerable and speak out about how sometimes it can be really hard to love yourself.

“From March to … now!” Lizzo said of when she wasn't feeling her best. “I was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness. I was not happy with the way I felt to my body. I didn’t feel sexy, and I didn’t know when it was going to end."

Even when Lizzo was full of self-doubt, her fans were there supporting her and helping her push through tough performances.

"There were times when I would go onstage and be like, ‘Y’all, I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself,'" she explained. "Sometimes I’d break down and cry. Sometimes the audience would just cheer to make me feel better. I was getting sick a lot. I was like, What the f*ck is going on? I need to fall back in love with my body.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lizzo is working on herself in therapy and learning how to deal with her newfound celeb status. “I didn’t want to be famous,” she said of being thrust into the spotlight this year. “I wanted to be like Brandon Boyd from Incubus! I just want to go to the farmers’ market.”

Fans have fallen in love with Lizzo, not just for her talents, but for her confidence and positivity on and off the stage. On Dec. 1, Lizzo bared all in nude Instagram photos with nothing but her hair covering her private parts, a social media statement her stans went wild for.

"Thank you for being unflinchingly you at all times. Gives me hope that I can be as confident as you one day. You are the ultimate goddess!!" one follower praised Lizzo. Another wrote: "I Love it. It's always a double standard when it comes to what society deems acceptable. Go head Sista!! Strut your imperfections and watch how they respond."

Lizzo isn't going to stop embracing who she is while she works to be the best version of herself, and that's exactly the type of role model we all need going into 2020.