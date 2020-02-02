For the past few weeks, BTS has been delivering back-to-back content for their fans in anticipation for their next album, Map of the Soul: 7, due out Feb. 21. This comeback, BTS has been trying out a new comeback strategy, including releasing two comeback trailers instead of one. BTS released their "Shadow" comeback trailer during "Phase 01" of their schedule, and now, for "Phase 02," the group released their "Ego" comeback trailer starring J-Hope. And the meaning of BTS' J-Hope's "Ego" lyrics reveal so much about their newest album concept.

The "Shadow" comeback trailer, released on Jan. 9, stars Suga. In the clip, fans heard his MOTS:7 solo track, "Interlude: Shadow," which is all about Suga's experience with his overwhelming fame and success. Apart from addressing Suga's drive to being at the top of the charts, the song also uses "shadow" as a metaphor that some fans have compared to stalkers.

Following "Shadow," the group dropped their "Ego" comeback trailer on Feb. 3. Fans couldn't wait to see how "Ego" compared to "Shadow," and how the two clips and songs also related to one another. The new J-Hope track is definitely a lot more upbeat and sunnier than the moody "Shadow," and the music video is filled with vibrant color and fun settings.

Watch the "Ego" comeback trailer below.

Big Hit Labels on YouTube

The "Ego" lyrics are just as beautiful as the music video, and it's about J-Hope overcoming negative forces in his life to pursue his dreams. The lyrics reflect on struggles that J-Hope experienced in his past, but the core message of the song is that once he learned to trust himself, he was able to keep pushing forward to the wonderful life that he has now. Check out the English translation of the song lyrics below:

VERSE 1

I go back every day / To me of yesterday / To the life of giving up / I let myself go away.

But in this world, you know / There are truths unchanged / Time rushes ever forward / There’s no ifs, buts, or maybes.

Almost forgotten memories return / Touch of the devil, fateful recall / I still wonder, why did they beckon again.

Every day ask me, guess it, whip it, repeat oh / Nothing that will change, so / I lock it up again, close.

‘How much love? How much joy?’ / Soothe myself and stay calm, alone.

Yeah I don’t care, it’s all / Choices by my fate, so we’re here / Look ahead, the way is shinin’ / Keep goin’ now /(Ready set and begin)

CHORUS

That way, way, way

Wherever my way

Only Ego Ego Ego

Just trust myself

VERSE 2

Life not of J-Hope but Jeong Ho-Seok flashes by / It must have been full of regret with no hope till I die / My dancing was chasing ghosts / Blaming my dream, asking why I live and breathe.

Oh my God (God, God God)

Uh time goes by / Seven years of anguish come out finally / Oppressions all resolved / Into my heart come answers from my most trusted.

‘Only one hope, only one soul’ / ‘Only one smile, only one you’ / Definite answer to the truth of the world / Only one and unchanging me.

Right.

Now I don’t care, it’s all / Choices by my fate, so we’re here / Look ahead, the way is shinin’ / Keep goin’ now /(Ready set and begin)

CHORUS

That way, way, way

Wherever my way

Only Ego Ego Ego

Just trust myself

BRIDGE

Way I trust

Way I go

Became my fate

Became my core

Hard it was

And sad it was

Still reassured and

Made me know myself

OUTRO

Map of the Soul

Map of the All

That’s my Ego

Map of the Soul

Map of the All

That’s my Ego

The new BTS album Map of the Soul: 7 is slated to be released on Feb. 21.