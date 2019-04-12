Map Of The Soul: Persona is here! BTS' highly anticipated album following the final installment of the Love Yourself series dropped on Friday, April 12, and along with it come some serious bops from the group. One of the main songs fans are going nuts over? "Boy With Luv." The BTS ARMY got a taste of the lead single from the album when BigHit Entertainment released the teaser for "Boy With Luv" featuring Halsey on Monday, April 8. Now that the full song is out, what do BTS' "Boy With Luv" lyrics mean? Let's break down what the group's first single with Halsey are all about.

To no one's surprise, thanks to the song's title and the presence of Halsey, "Boy With Luv" is all about love. *Insert Nicholas Cage "you don't say?" meme here*. When I first saw the teaser and the tracklist for the album, I thought that "Boy With Luv" could be less about a guy being in love with a girl like the title suggests, and more a song about BTS and their love for ARMY. And guess what? I was right! The track is all about someone finding joy and happiness from the smaller things in life, and nothing being stronger than a boy with that sort of love that comes from the inside.

Here are BTS and Halsey's "Boy With Luv" lyrics in English, according to a Genius translation, for your evaluating pleasure.

Jimin starts off the song with the first verse, which goes:

I'm curious everything, how's your day

Oh tell me (oh yah oy yah, oh yah oh yah)

What makes you happy?

Oh text me (oh yah oy yah, oh yah oh yah)

Then V and Jin jump in with:

Your every picture

I wanna have it by my pillow oh bae

Come, be my teacher

Teach me everything about you

Your one, your two

Then the pre-chorus comes in, sung by Jungkook and Jimin:

Listen my my baby

I'm flying high in the sky

(With the two wings you gave me back then)

Now, it's so high up here

I want you tuned in to my eyes

Yeah you makin 'me a boy with luv

And there's the certified bop of a chorus starts:

Oh my my my oh my my my

You got me high so fast

I want to be with you for everything

Oh my my my oh my my my

You got me fly so fast

Now, I kinda' get it

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv

Love is nothing stronger

Than a boy with luv

Now, it's time for the rappers! Suga starts things off with his verse:

From the moment I met you, ya my life was all you, ya

You’re the star that turns ordinaries into extraordinaries

One after another, everything is special

The things you’re interested in, the way you walk or talk, and every little trivial habits of yours

Then J-Hope jumps in with these bars:

Everyone says that I used to be so little and now I became a hero (Oh nah)

I say that something like destiny was never my thing (Oh nah)

World peace (No way)

A great order (No way)

I'm just gonna keep you safe (Boy with luv)

Then we get the second pre-chorus sung by V.

Listen my my baby

I'm flying high in the sky

(With the two wings you gave me back then)

Now, it's so high up here

I want you tuned in to my eyes

Yeah you makin 'me a boy with luv

Then RM starts to bring us home:

I'll tell you frankly

Sometimes I was a little stuck up

Elevated sky, expanded halls

Sometimes I prayed let me run away

But your pain is my pain

When I realised that, I vowed to myself

With the wings of Icarus you gave me

Not towards the sun but towards you

Let me fly

What a bop, right?! You can listen to the full song/watch the music video here.

ibighit on YouTube

I mean, come on. BTS really outdid themselves with this one. With the help of chart darling Halsey, it seems like this could be the song that finally lands BTS in the Billboard Hot 100 top 10.

The video shows BTS and Halsey having fun outside of a movie theater fittingly called "Persona," singing and dancing in super pink outfits and performing on Singing in the Rain-inspired sets.

Fans are in love with the song and video, raving over it on Twitter saying it's one of their best songs yet.

So welcome back, BTS! You didn't really give us time to miss you... but I'm OK with that, so welcome back nonetheless.