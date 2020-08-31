BTS is made up of seven of the most humble stars on the planet. Whenever they accomplish anything, they always credit ARMYs for helping them get there, so when they achieved their first Billboard No. 1 single after years of hard work, they knew who they were going to thank first. BTS' reactions to "Dynamite"s No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 debut are all about ARMYs.

A day after BTS performed "Dynamite" for the first time on the VMAs on Aug. 30, ARMYs waited in anticipation to hear whether the song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Those hours of standing by to hear the results felt like forever, so when Billboard made the huge reveal, Twitter exploded with excitement and messages of congratulations.

On Monday, Aug. 31, Billboard announced "Dynamite" topped the Hot 100 with 33.9 million U.S. streams, 300,000 copies sold, and 11.6 million radio airplay audience impressions in its first week. A No. 1 hit single is an impressive feat on its own, but the fact that BTS is the first Korean group ever to have a No. 1 single makes the accolade even more special.

Since the news came on Jungkook's birthday, both BTS and ARMY had several things to celebrate. BTS kicked off the celebration over on Weverse first, where RM posted a screenshot of their historic chart placement. "Congratulations to Jungkook's best birthday present," RM captioned his post. "Billboard No. 1 Dynamite - BTS with ARMY," Jin added.

J-Hope showed his gratitude for fans on Twitter. "Members, congratulations on the Billboard #1 too. I'm happy because you guys are there and ARMY!! ARMYs you know that I'm more thankful to you and love you more than anyone?" J-Hope gushed. In response to J-Hope's tweet, Jimin wrote, "Hyung is still crying."

Meanwhile, Suga was at a loss for words.

Jimin was so emotional about the accomplishment, he couldn't stop tweeting. "For real, I talked with Suga hyung a moment ago but I thank you so much and thank you very much once again ARMY I'm sooo sorry I don't know what I should write. Tears just keep coming out," Jimin shared, according to a fan translation by @BTS_Trans. "This has to sink in for me to sleep."

"I'm so. Out of my mind but, everyone. You all are the ones who achieved this and you will be the ones congratulated for this, I hope your happiness is as great as this result. Thank you so much and thank you very much," Jimin continued, according to a fan translation by @BTS_Trans.

Another member of BTS jumped in to write "me too" in response to Jimin saying he was in disbelief over the achievement, but he didn't sign his name.

BTS are crying tears of joy over their first No. 1 hit and so are ARMYs. The group has the sweetest relationship with their fans, and it's so endearing.