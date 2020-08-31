The results are in, ARMY! BTS' "Dynamite" flew to the top of the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 1, a historic first for the group. The chart placement marks BTS' first-ever No. 1 hit, so ARMYs were filled with pride when they heard the news. When they realized Billboard made the huge announcement on Monday, Aug. 31 — the same day as Jungkook's birthday in Korea (Sept. 1) — they were even more emotional, thinking it was all meant to be. These tweets about BTS' "Dynamite" going No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on Jungkook's birthday show fans are overwhelmed with emotions right now and you'll be, too, after seeing them.

BTS' rise to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 has been a long time coming because with every single they've put out, they've inched a bit higher and higher, making history along the way. In May 2018, BTS broke into the top 10 for the first time with "Fake Love." The song debuted at No. 10, making BTS the first K-Pop group to ever reach the achievement. In April 2019, "Boy With Luv" launched to No. 8, and then, in February 2020, "ON" soared to No. 4.

Now, after years of hard work and continuously out-performing themselves, BTS have a No. 1 hit with "Dynamite," becoming the first Korean group ever to achieve the feat.

Billboard broke the news on Aug. 31.

According to Billboard, "Dynamite" reached the accomplishment with a whopping 33.9 million U.S. streams, 300,000 copies sold, and 11.6 million radio airplay audience impressions in its first week. Out of those 300,000 copies, 265,000 were digital downloads, meaning "Dynamite" debuted with the biggest digital sales week since Sept. 16, 2017, when Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" launched with 353,000 digital copies.

Fans were already emotional thinking about the historic achievement, but the huge reveal coming on Jungkook's 23rd birthday only made the moment that much sweeter.

Within BTS breaking a YouTube and iTunes record, winning four VMAs, and going No. 1 on the Hot 100 within the same week, this won't be a birthday Jungkook will ever forget.