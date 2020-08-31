The night of the VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 30, ARMYs took over Twitter raving about BTS' appearance. With fans' track record of trending BTS-related hashtags every day on the platform, the news should come as no surprise. They were eager to find out if BTS took home any wins and looked forward to their debut performance of "Dynamite." These tweets about BTS' 2020 VMAs wins show fans are so proud over the guys' historic wins.

Fans knew the 2020 VMAs was going to be unlike any award show in history. In order to follow safety guidelines put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the VMAs had its artists perform from different locations with a limited audience. Millions tuned into to see all the changes throughout the show.

Before the VMAs officially kicked off, BTS was already a big winner. During the pre-show, the VMAs announced BTS came out on top in the Best K-Pop and Best Group categories. "We love you ARMY and we'll make sure to give back this love with even greater music and performances," RM said while accepting the award for Best K-Pop during a pre-recorded speech.

As the show progressed, fans became more eager to hear the results of the guys' two other nominations in the Best Pop and Best Choreography categories.

Watch BTS accept the Best K-Pop award below.

After BTS' first two wins, fans couldn't get over the group's mind-blowing debut performance of "Dynamite," during which fans got to see the song's full choreography for the first time. They caught a snippet in the "Dynamite" music video, but seeing the choreo in its entirety gave ARMYs a totally new experience.

Watch BTS' "Dynamite" performance below.

Right after their performance, BTS won Best Pop, becoming the first Asian artist in VMAs history to do so. Obviously, fans were so proud and celebrated the huge win on Twitter.

Through the years, BTS has broken countless records, making history time and time again, so this achievement is another example of their global impact. Since BTS gets bigger and bigger each year, this is likely only the beginning of their list of VMAs wins.