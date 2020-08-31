The first day of September is a special day in the BTS fandom because it marks Jungkook's birthday. This year, the youngest BTS member turns 23 (24 in Korean age), and to celebrate the occasion, the other members shared tributes for him on social media. BTS' tweets for Jungkook's 23rd birthday will make ARMYs smile.

Jungkook's big day comes right after the guys' debut "Dynamite" performance on the VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 30, so ARMYs have been in a non-stop celebratory mood lately. They're especially happy because the group swept all their VMAs nominations, winning Best Choreography and Best Pop for "On," Best K-Pop for "Boy With Luv," and Best Group overall.

Not to mention, ARMYs have been eagerly awaiting BTS' "Dynamite" Billboard Hot 100 chart placement. Ahead of the news, fans helped the song's music video accumulate 101.1 million views in a single day, becoming the most-viewed music video premiere on YouTube, so Jungkook already has a ton to celebrate on his birthday.

Jungkook's 23rd birthday being sandwiched between all these other accomplishments has given ARMYs even more reason to celebrate. They honored him by tweeting hashtags like #HappyBirthdayJungkook, #JungkookDay, and #StillWithJungkook.

It's tradition for the members to share messages, pictures and videos of the birthday boy, and, let me tell you, the guys definitely came through this year for Jungkook's b-day.

Jimin was the first to congratulate Jungkook. He posted four selfies with the birthday boy, which ranged from cute pictures to really hilarious ones, showing Jungkook and Jimin making funny faces. "Happy 24th Birthday Jeungkook-ah* Hyung loves you," Jimin wrote, according to a fan translation by @BTS_Trans.

More to come...