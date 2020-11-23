Billie Eilish released her song "Therefore I Am" on Nov. 12, and when she took to the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards 10 days later, she performed the new bop for the first time live. Eilish slays each and every time she hits the stage, but fans on Twitter keep pointing out one thing about her latest performance. These tweets about Billie Eilish "whisper singing" at the 2020 AMAs all say the same thing.

Eilish delivered a sultry performance through hazy red lights and an epic stage production consisting of winding hallways. She was joined on stage by a full band, including her brother and songwriting partner Finneas. At the end of the song, she disappeared off the stage in an instant, which made the audience squeal. It was truly Eilish's night to shine. In addition to hitting the stage, Eilish was nominated for two awards. The "Bad Guy" singer received nods for Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist (Alternative Rock).

In case you didn't catch the performance, you can re-live it below.

While many are singing Eilish's praises, a number of fans can't stop chattering about her tendency to whisper when she sings. You can see some of the most passionate tweets below.

Eilish wasn't the only star to rock the AMAs stage. The night also featured epic performances from BTS, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexha feat. Doja Cat, Bell Biv DeVoe, Jennifer Lopez, Maluma The Weeknd, Kenny G, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

Sure, Eilish has made whisper singing her thing, but she's also proven she can totally belt one out. Basically, Eilish's whisper singing is not for lack of talent!