Billie Eilish skyrocketed to fame after the release of 2015's "Ocean Eyes," but if you're a fan of Eilish, you probably know she's always been a star. At least, she's always possessed star quality. Eilish has had seriously impressive vocal pipes from day one, and, thankfully, her family was on hand to document it. These videos of Billie Eilish singing before she was famous prove how truly talented she is.

Of course, childhood and pre-fame years for Eilish were not all that long ago. The Grammy-winning singer is 18 years old and has already made history. She stole the show at the 2020 Grammy Awards when she became the youngest person ever to win Album of the Year, and to sweep all of Grammy's top awards — record, song and album of the year, and best new artist.

With her brother Finneas at her side for most concerts, studio sessions, and well, just about all monumental moments of her life, Eilish has become one of the most powerful musical duos on the globe. Her brother has been there from the very start, and, in fact, he even made appearances in some of Eilish's earliest musical performance videos.

Whether you're a day one fan of Eilish, or are just jumping on the bandwagon now, prepare to be blown away by how flawless her pre-fame videos are.

1. Her "Thinkin Bout You" Cover Eilish did Frank Ocean's "Thinking Bout You" some serious justice when she sat down to cover it with her brother on the piano. Ocean released the song in 2011, but when Eilish put her own spin on it, she slowed it down big time, transforming it into a stunning ballad. billie is lit on YouTube

2. Her "Secret" Cover In 2013, an 11 year old Billie Eilish performed a cover of Missy Higgon’s track, “Secret” for her home school talent show. However, while most Eilish fans are probably loving the throwback video, Eilish doesn't quite feel the same. "This is the worst thing I've ever seen," she commented below the YouTube video of the performance. Wherearetheavocados on YouTube

3. Her Talent Show Performance of "Fallin" Eilish experienced the ultimate full-circle moment of her career when she got to sit along side one of her earliest idols, Alicia Keys, on the Late Late Show With James Corden. As if that wasn't already special enough, Eilish surprised her hero by playing a throwback video of the time she covered Keys' hit song "Fallin" at a talent show. Then, the two ladies performed a flawless duet together on Corden's show. Eilish later gushed about the meaningful moment on Instagram. “CRAAAAZY full circle moment... love you so much @aliciakeys thank you for everything you are, can’t believe any of this happened. you in my heart forevaaaaa.” The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

4. Her Throwback Vines Before streaming app Vine met its demise (RIP), Eilish was quite the star on the video platform. While Vine ultimately archived all of their videos, you can see several musical moments from Eilish's time on Vine around the 4:20 mark below. roseyyybillie on YouTube