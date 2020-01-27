When the 2020 Grammy nominations were announced on Nov. 20, Billie Eilish made history. Not only was she up for six awards at the big show (already impressive enough for the then 17-year old), but she was nominated in a number of key categories. At 17, Eilish became the youngest artist to be nominated in the four main categories in the same year. Ever since the announcement, fans have been waiting to see whether she'll sweep all six categories. Well, folks, the news is in, and these tweets about Billie Eilish's 2020 Grammy wins say it all.

Before we delve into the Grammys tea, let me remind you what categories Eilish received nominations in. Like the queen she is, she was nominated across so many major categories like Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year. She also received nods for Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Even for a superstar like Eilish, the news was overwhelming.

“I never thought it would be a reality in my life,” she told the LA Times. “I grew up watching the Grammys with my family. I would judge all the girls’ dresses and all the dudes’ suits. To think about sitting in a room with, like, every person I grew up idolizing...is terrifying.”

So, when she got the even bigger news that she is now a Grammy-Winning artist, Eilish was overwhelmed with Gratitude. Yep, Eilish took home multiple awards at the big show.

The first Grammy Eilish scooped up at the show was for Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Eilish followed that up with a win in a key category — Song of the Year — with "Bad Guy." Unsurprisingly, she also took home the award for Best New Artist.

When it came time to dole out two of the most important awards of the night, Album of the Year and Record of the Year, Eilish took home both of them. It was really Eilish's time to shine y'all.

Unfortunately, Eilish didn't take home the award for Best Pop Solo Performance ( go Lizzo!) but she cleaned up in every other category she was nominated for. Given that 2020 was her first-year as a Grammy-nominated artist, fans were so proud of Eilish for winning five of the six awards she was up for, and were sure to say so.

Basically, it's Eilish's world and we're all just living in it.