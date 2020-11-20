BTS' new single "Life Goes On" is blowing up on Twitter and to celebrate the release, ARMYs are trending hashtags, sharing their favorite screenshots from the music video, and picking out their favorite verses. Judging from the title, fans had a feeling this track was going to be emotional, and after finding out what BTS' "Life Goes On" lyrics mean in English, they realized they were right. The song is all about having strength during difficult times, so it's a fitting anthem for what's going on in the world today.
Ahead of the release, Big Hit Entertainment teased the single would share "a message of healing to fans and to the world." Due to the coronavirus pandemic causing everyone's year to go not as planned, BTS specifically wanted to tell fans, "Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on."
Fans appreciated the sentiment, especially because this wasn't the first time BTS used their voice to share a message of hope. In August, the group dropped "Dynamite" as a way to "share positive energy with fans." The song definitely helped fans cheer up, and they knew "Life Goes On" would do the same thing.
On Friday, Nov. 20, BTS dropped their BE album, along with their lead single and music video. Unlike "Dynamite," which featured completely English lyrics, "Life Goes On" has a mix of Korean and English. Fans were happy to see the guys return to their usual combination of lyrics this time around. The music video's nostalgic vibe mixed with the song's comforting lyrics made "Life Goes On" a special release for ARMYs. Watch the clip below.
When fans picked apart the English lyrics to "Life Goes On," they became even more emotional. Jungkook and Jimin begin the song by saying "the world stopped without warning" one day. RM also compares these past few months to feeling like a never-ending rain. In the chorus, BTS shares their hopes of things finally changing. "Like an arrow in the blue sky/ Another day flying by/ On my pillow, on my table/ Yeah life goes on," they sing.
While the first half of "Life Goes On" expressed the group's disappoints with the pandemic situation, the second half shows them having a more positive outlook, thinking this time will pass soon.
Read BTS' "Life Goes On" lyrics below.
Verse 1: Jungkook & Jimin
One day the world stopped
Without warning
Spring didn't know to wait
Showed up not even a minute late
Streets erased of footprints
I lie here, fallen to the ground
Time goes by on it's own
Without a single apology
Verse 2: RM
It looks like rain again today
I'm soaked to the bone
Still won't stop
Running faster than that cloud of rain
Thought that'd be enough
Guess I'm only human after all
I'm in a world of pain
This cold the world gave to me
Prompts me to press the dust-covered rewind
Dancing off-beat lying on the ground
Once winter comes, let's exhale a warmer breath
Pre-Chorus: V & Jungkook
There's no end in sight
Is there a way out?
My feet refuse to move, oh
Close your eyes for a moment
Hold my hand
To the future, let's run away
Chorus: Jungkook & Jimin
Like an echo in the forest
The day will come back around
As if nothing happened
Yeah life goes on
Like an arrow in the blue sky
Another day flying by
On my pillow, on my table
Yeah life goes on
Like this again
Verse 3: Suga
Let me tell you with this song
People say the world has changed
Mh-hm-hm-hm
But thankfully between you and me
Nothing has changed
Verse 4: J-Hope
With the "annyeong" that we start and finish the day
Let us thread tomorrow with today (ooh, ooh, ooh, oh-woah)
Stopped for now but don't hide in the shadow
Only again daylight will glow
Pre-Chorus: V, Jungkook, & Jin
There's no end in sight
Is there a way out?
My feet refuse to move, oh
Close your eyes for a moment
Hold my hand
To the future, let's run away (oh, oh, oh)
Chorus: All
Like an echo in the forest
The day will come back around
As if nothing happened
Yeah life goes on
Like an arrow in the blue sky
Another day flying by
On my pillow, on my table
Yeah life goes on
Like this again
Outro: Jimin & V
I remember, ah-yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I remember, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
I remember, ah-yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I remember, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah
BTS' lyrics are always so personal, which is why ARMYs love dissecting the meaning behind their songs every time.