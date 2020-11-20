BTS' new single "Life Goes On" is blowing up on Twitter and to celebrate the release, ARMYs are trending hashtags, sharing their favorite screenshots from the music video, and picking out their favorite verses. Judging from the title, fans had a feeling this track was going to be emotional, and after finding out what BTS' "Life Goes On" lyrics mean in English, they realized they were right. The song is all about having strength during difficult times, so it's a fitting anthem for what's going on in the world today.

Ahead of the release, Big Hit Entertainment teased the single would share "a message of healing to fans and to the world." Due to the coronavirus pandemic causing everyone's year to go not as planned, BTS specifically wanted to tell fans, "Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on."

Fans appreciated the sentiment, especially because this wasn't the first time BTS used their voice to share a message of hope. In August, the group dropped "Dynamite" as a way to "share positive energy with fans." The song definitely helped fans cheer up, and they knew "Life Goes On" would do the same thing.

On Friday, Nov. 20, BTS dropped their BE album, along with their lead single and music video. Unlike "Dynamite," which featured completely English lyrics, "Life Goes On" has a mix of Korean and English. Fans were happy to see the guys return to their usual combination of lyrics this time around. The music video's nostalgic vibe mixed with the song's comforting lyrics made "Life Goes On" a special release for ARMYs. Watch the clip below.

When fans picked apart the English lyrics to "Life Goes On," they became even more emotional. Jungkook and Jimin begin the song by saying "the world stopped without warning" one day. RM also compares these past few months to feeling like a never-ending rain. In the chorus, BTS shares their hopes of things finally changing. "Like an arrow in the blue sky/ Another day flying by/ On my pillow, on my table/ Yeah life goes on," they sing.

While the first half of "Life Goes On" expressed the group's disappoints with the pandemic situation, the second half shows them having a more positive outlook, thinking this time will pass soon.

Read BTS' "Life Goes On" lyrics below.

Verse 1: Jungkook & Jimin

One day the world stopped

Without warning

Spring didn't know to wait

Showed up not even a minute late

Streets erased of footprints

I lie here, fallen to the ground

Time goes by on it's own

Without a single apology

Verse 2: RM

It looks like rain again today

I'm soaked to the bone

Still won't stop

Running faster than that cloud of rain

Thought that'd be enough

Guess I'm only human after all

I'm in a world of pain

This cold the world gave to me

Prompts me to press the dust-covered rewind

Dancing off-beat lying on the ground

Once winter comes, let's exhale a warmer breath

Pre-Chorus: V & Jungkook

There's no end in sight

Is there a way out?

My feet refuse to move, oh

Close your eyes for a moment

Hold my hand

To the future, let's run away

Chorus: Jungkook & Jimin

Like an echo in the forest

The day will come back around

As if nothing happened

Yeah life goes on

Like an arrow in the blue sky

Another day flying by

On my pillow, on my table

Yeah life goes on

Like this again

Verse 3: Suga

Let me tell you with this song

People say the world has changed

Mh-hm-hm-hm

But thankfully between you and me

Nothing has changed

Verse 4: J-Hope

With the "annyeong" that we start and finish the day

Let us thread tomorrow with today (ooh, ooh, ooh, oh-woah)

Stopped for now but don't hide in the shadow

Only again daylight will glow

Pre-Chorus: V, Jungkook, & Jin

There's no end in sight

Is there a way out?

My feet refuse to move, oh

Close your eyes for a moment

Hold my hand

To the future, let's run away (oh, oh, oh)

Chorus: All

Like an echo in the forest

The day will come back around

As if nothing happened

Yeah life goes on

Like an arrow in the blue sky

Another day flying by

On my pillow, on my table

Yeah life goes on

Like this again

Outro: Jimin & V

I remember, ah-yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I remember, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

I remember, ah-yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I remember, ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah

BTS' lyrics are always so personal, which is why ARMYs love dissecting the meaning behind their songs every time.