For most people, Aug. 21 is like any other Friday, but for the BTS ARMY, it's their favorite time of the year: the start of BTS' comeback season. The group just dropped their explosive new song "Dynamite," along with its colorful new music video. The track marks BTS' first English single, so obviously, fans are super curious to learn what it's all about. ARMY will be happy to hear BTS' "Dynamite" lyrics are just as bright and positive as its infectious beat.

Fans are always so pumped whenever BTS drops new music, but this comeback has been more exciting than ever because of its unique schedule. For example, instead of BTS releasing a single with a new album, the group is focusing on "Dynamite" alone and saving their record for a later date. (Fans are convinced it's coming in October.) Additionally, for the first time ever, the group is promoting a lead single with completely English lyrics. Of course, BTS sprinkles English in many of their songs, but having an entire track in the language is a huge change. "When we first listen to the demo, the lyrics and vibes, everything was so perfect," RM said about their surprising decision in an Aug. 19 interview with USA Today.

With RM's description, ARMYs knew "Dynamite" was going to be something special. Now that they've listened to the song, they think it's BTS' best release yet because of its cheerful vibe.

Watch the "Dynamite" music video below.

The song is pretty darn simple, but entirely effective in acchieving its purpose: filling fans with happiness. Because the song is all about finding the joy in life and lighting up your life like dynamite. Its energetic lyrics won't fail to make fans' days that much brighter.

Intro: Jungkook

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

[Verse 1: Jungkook]

Shoes on, get up in the morn'

Cup of milk, let's rock and roll

King Kong, kick the drum, rolling on like a Rolling Stone

Sing song when I'm walking home

Jump up to the top, LeBron

Ding-dong, call me on my phone

Ice tea and a game of ping pong

Verse 2: RM, J-Hope

This is getting heavy

Can you hear the bass boom?

I'm readyLife is sweet as honey

Yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload, I'm into that, I'm good to go

I'm diamond, you know I glow up

Hey, so let's go

Chorus: Jungkook, Jimin

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

Verse 3: V, RM

Bring a friend, join the crowd

whoever wanna come along

Word up, talk the talk, just move like we off the wall

Day or night, the sky's alight

so we dance to the break of dawn

Ladies and gentlemen, I got the medicine

So you should keep ya eyes on the ball, huh

[Verse 4: Suga, Jimin, RM]

This is getting heavy, can you hear the bass boom?

I'm ready (Woo-hoo)

Life is sweet as honey, yeah, this beat cha-ching like money

Disco overload, I'm into that

I'm good to goI'm diamond and you know I glow up

[Chorus]

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight (Hey)

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

[Post-Chorus]

Dynnnnnanana, life is dynamite

Dynnnnnanana, life is dynamite

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah

[Bridge]

Dynnnnnanana, ayyDynnnnnanana, ayyDynnnnnanana, ayy

Light it up like dynamiteDynnnnnanana, ayyDynnnnnanana, ayyDynnnnnanana, ayyLight it up like dynamite

[Chorus]

'Cause I, I, I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite(This is ah)

I'm in the stars tonight

So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight

Shining through the city with a little funk and soul

So I'ma light it up like dynamite, woah (Light it up like dynamite)