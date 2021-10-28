The American Music Awards Nominations Prove Olivia Rodrigo Ruled 2021
Good 4 u, girl!
The time has finally arrived. On Thursday, Oct. 28, ABC announced the nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards, revealing Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack with seven nominations total, including nods for Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year. Considering how well her singles like “drivers license” and “good 4 u” performed on the charts, it comes as no surprise Rodrigo was nominated several times over. To see who else scored big this year, check out all the details surrounding the 2021 AMAs below, from the nominees and presenters to the performers and show date.
The 2021 AMAs will take place in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 21. Fans will definitely want to tune in since there are so many new categories up for grabs this year, including Favorite Trending Song, which includes viral songs and artists from TikTok. In addition, exciting new categories include Favorite Gospel Artist, which Kanye West snagged a nom for, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group, bringing the total number of Latin categories to five this year.
The show will air live in just a few weeks, so to make sure you don’t miss out, see all the details about the 2021 AMAs below.
Who is nominated for the 2021 AMAs?
While Rodrigo scored the most 2021 AMAs nominees with seven, The Weeknd came close with six nominations. Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, and Giveon also scored big with five nominations each. Check out the full list of 2021 AMAs nominees below.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn ft. iann dior — “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon — “Peaches”
FAVORITE TRENDING SONG
Erica Banks —“Buss It”
Måneskin — “Beggin’”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license”
Popp Hunna — “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) — “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B — “Up”
Lil Nas X — “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license”
The Weeknd — “Save Your Tears”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP
AJR
BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
FAVORITE POP SONG
BTS — “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA — “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa — “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo — “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Gabby Barrett – Goldmine
Lee Brice – Hey World
Luke Bryan – Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs — “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes — “Fancy Like”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die
Megan Thee Stallion – Good News
Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave – SoulFly
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Cardi B — “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV — “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK — “Calling My Phone”
Polo G — “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke — “What You Know Bout Love”
FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
FAVORITE R&B ALBUM
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Giveon – When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Queen Naija – missunderstood
FAVORITE R&B SONG
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) — “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug — “Go Crazy”
Giveon — “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. — “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan — “Pick Up Your Feelings”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny – EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G – KG0516
Maluma – PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez — “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA — “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko — “Pepas”
Kali Uchis — “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd — “Hawái (Remix)”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
Machine Gun Kelly
FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
CAIN
Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto
Who is presenting at the 2021 AMAs?
The presenters for the 2021 AMAs have yet to be revealed, but considering the award show is just weeks away, it’s likely there will be an announcement very soon.
Who is performing at the 2021 AMAs?
ABC hasn’t announced the performers for the 2021 AMAs either. Since Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd scored the most nominations, fans are hoping both will perform at this year’s AMAs.
When will the 2021 AMAs air?
The 2021 AMAs will air live on Sunday, Nov. 21, on ABC from 8 p.m to 11 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the show on YouTube TV, Hulu (Live), Sling TV, and fuboTV.
Congrats to all the nominees!