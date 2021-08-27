Megan Thee Stallion's Verse On BTS' "Butter" Remix Is Quite Literally FIRE

BTS’ “Butter” has already established itself as one of the catchiest, most infectious songs of the year. So, you may have thought the disco-inspired pop earworm couldn’t get any better, right? Well, not necessarily, because the iconic Map of the Soul act just released a new remix of their latest English-language single, and it’s smoother than ever, thanks to your favorite rap girl from HTX. That’s right — Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics in BTS’ “Butter” remix are here, and they’re as iconic as you’d expect.

Neither BTS nor Megan Thee Stallion has ever disappointed when it comes to releasing new music — it’s basically like everything they touch turns to gold. (Or should I say butter?) Most recently, Meg released her much-discussed solo single “Thot Sh*t,” back in June, while BTS dropped the original version of “Butter” in late May. Real ARMYs know Meg’s feature on the track isn’t the first time the boys have flipped their chart-topping hit — they blessed the world with three other remixes not long after the original “Butter” came out. However, this latest remix is the *first time* another artist has hopped on the track, and Megan’s verse further solidifies her as a rap queen. Turn your A/C on, because Thee Hot Girl’s bars will make you melt.

Verse 2: Megan Thee Stallion

Ayy, so smooth like the car I ride

Even ya best party planner couldn't catch this vibe

Big boss, and I make a hater stay on they job

And I be on these girls necks like the back of they bobs

Houston's finest, in the room with bosses

Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses

I remember writing flows in my room in college

Now I need global entry to the shows I'm rocking (Yeah)

Smooth like cocoa butter

My drip more than a puddle

They know that I'm the wave

Take over every summer

They must be giving Stevie if they ever had to Wonder

'Cause every beat I get on get turned in to Hubba Bubba, ah