Fans Are Losing It Over The Girl Power Energy In Megan Thee Stallion's New Video

Every #hotgirlsummer needs a fresh Megan Thee Stallion bop, and the rapper has returned with exactly that. Meg hadn’t released any music since her “Beautiful Mistakes” collab with Maroon 5 back in March. However, the “Body” rapper’s alter ego, Ms. Tina Snow, is back and badder than ever with a new single *and* music video. Megan Thee Stallion’s “Thot Sh*t” has fans loving its empowering message, and TBH, this banger has made my summer a million times better already.

It feels like just yesterday Meg coined the phrase “hot girl summer.” But the short yet relatable saying has been around for a while now, initially rising to prominence in 2019, when Megan, Ty Dolla $ign, and Nicki Minaj dropped their hit single of the same name. Two years later, “hot girl summer” has evolved from a song title into an entire lifestyle, and I’m def not complaining.

On “Thot Sh*t,” released June 11, the 26-year-old rap star’s bars are as witty and hard-hitting as always; she remains unbothered by haters and even shouts out her own Grammy wins. The song’s wild music video, though, is what hotties are rightfully freaking out about on Twitter.

Following Meg and her crew of dancers as they counter-troll a party-pooping congressman who left hateful comments on one of her vids, the “Thot Sh*t” visual is a hilarious yet provocative take on revenge and female empowerment. Stans are cracking up over the dynamic between Meg and the politician (who, at the end of the video, has a pair of lips that look quite similar to a vagina).

Other hotties are obsessed with how ~cinematic~ the music video was in general.

Plenty of hotties have also made note of the visual’s not-so-subtle feminist undertones — which are giving me LIFE.

Despite the video itself being obviously iconic, the song itself is equally unforgettable. Hotties are obsessed with its bold production and Meg’s confident rhymes.

And just like that — hot girl summer is a go. Thanks, Meg!