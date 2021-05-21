BTS' "Butter" Lyrics Are So Freaking Smooth, They'll Make You Melt

The release of BTS’ “Butter” means ARMYs are back to dissecting the group’s lyrics. Fans love picking apart the septet’s songs because they’re often filled with hidden meanings and references. Most of the time, fans seek out translations to BTS’ music since their lyrics are mainly in Korean, but this time, they’re in English, which means English-speaking fans were blown away by BTS' "Butter" lyrics instantly. Spoiler alert: They’re catchy as hell! They can’t wait to sing the track at the top of their lungs once the guys get back on tour.

A few days before sharing their new single on Friday, May 21, BTS gave fans a teaser of what they could expect from “Butter” during their May 13 Rolling Stone interview. “It’s very energetic. And very summery. It has a very dynamic performance,” RM said of their track. Big Hit also described “Butter” as a song that “will melt its way into the hearts of all ARMY.” The agency even went far as to say it will be “another summer smash hit” following BTS’ success with their previous English-language single “Dynamite” in August 2020. “Dynamite” went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned BTS their first top 10 hit on a Billboard radio airplay chart, meaning the comparison was a huge deal.

The lyrics did not disappoint. The track is packed with lyrics so smooth, you won’t be able to help but melt — especially the rap lines’ portions! “No ice on my wrist / I'm that n-ice guy,” SUGA raps toward the end of the track. Then, J-Hope initiates what will surely be an epic call-and-response exercise when the boys finally get to perform the track live on tour for fans. “Smooth like (Butter) / Cool shade (Stunner) / And you know we don't stop / Hot like (Summer) / Ain't no (Bummer) / You be like oh my god.”

Check out all the smooth lyrics below!

Verse 1: Jungkook

Smooth like butter

Like a criminal undercover

Gon' pop like trouble

Breakin' into your heart like that

Cool shade stunner

Yeah I owe it all to my mother

Hot like summer

Yeah I'm makin' you sweat like that

Break it down

Pre-Chorus: Jin, RM

Oh when I look in the mirror

I'll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)

Do the boogie like

Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin, V

Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

Get it? let it roll

Verse 2: Jung Kook, V, Jin

Smooth like butter

Pull you in like no other

Don't need no Usher

To remind me you got it bad

Ain't no other

That can sweep you up like a robber

Straight up, I got ya

Makin' you fall like that

Break it down

Pre-Chorus: Jimin

Oh when I look in the mirror

I'll melt your heart into two

I got that superstar glow so

Do the boogie like

Chorus: Jimin, Jin

Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

Get it? Let it roll

Get it? Let it roll

Get it? Let it roll

Verse 3: SUGA, RM

No ice on my wrist

I'm that n-ice guy

Got that right body and that right mind

Rollin' up to party got the right vibe

Smooth like butter

Hate us love us

Fresh boy pull up and we lay low

All the playas get movin' when the bass low

Got ARMY right behind us when we say so

Let's go

Chorus: V, Jin

Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

High like the moon rock with me baby

Know that I got that heat

Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap

Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)

Get it, let it roll

Post-Chorus: j-hope, RM, Jung Kook

Smooth like (Butter)

Cool shade (Stunner)

And you know we don't stop

Hot like (Summer)

Ain't no (Bummer)

You be like oh my god

We gon' make you rock and you say (Yeah)

We gon' make you bounce and you say (Yeah)

Outro: RM, Jung Kook

Hotter?

Sweeter!

Cooler?

Butter!

Get it? Let it roll