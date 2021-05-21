BTS' "Butter" Lyrics Are So Freaking Smooth, They'll Make You Melt
ARMYs are going to need an eternity to recover from this!
The release of BTS’ “Butter” means ARMYs are back to dissecting the group’s lyrics. Fans love picking apart the septet’s songs because they’re often filled with hidden meanings and references. Most of the time, fans seek out translations to BTS’ music since their lyrics are mainly in Korean, but this time, they’re in English, which means English-speaking fans were blown away by BTS' "Butter" lyrics instantly. Spoiler alert: They’re catchy as hell! They can’t wait to sing the track at the top of their lungs once the guys get back on tour.
A few days before sharing their new single on Friday, May 21, BTS gave fans a teaser of what they could expect from “Butter” during their May 13 Rolling Stone interview. “It’s very energetic. And very summery. It has a very dynamic performance,” RM said of their track. Big Hit also described “Butter” as a song that “will melt its way into the hearts of all ARMY.” The agency even went far as to say it will be “another summer smash hit” following BTS’ success with their previous English-language single “Dynamite” in August 2020. “Dynamite” went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned BTS their first top 10 hit on a Billboard radio airplay chart, meaning the comparison was a huge deal.
The lyrics did not disappoint. The track is packed with lyrics so smooth, you won’t be able to help but melt — especially the rap lines’ portions! “No ice on my wrist / I'm that n-ice guy,” SUGA raps toward the end of the track. Then, J-Hope initiates what will surely be an epic call-and-response exercise when the boys finally get to perform the track live on tour for fans. “Smooth like (Butter) / Cool shade (Stunner) / And you know we don't stop / Hot like (Summer) / Ain't no (Bummer) / You be like oh my god.”
Check out all the smooth lyrics below!
Verse 1: Jungkook
Smooth like butter
Like a criminal undercover
Gon' pop like trouble
Breakin' into your heart like that
Cool shade stunner
Yeah I owe it all to my mother
Hot like summer
Yeah I'm makin' you sweat like that
Break it down
Pre-Chorus: Jin, RM
Oh when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so (Ooh)
Do the boogie like
Chorus: Jung Kook, Jimin, V
Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
Get it? let it roll
Verse 2: Jung Kook, V, Jin
Smooth like butter
Pull you in like no other
Don't need no Usher
To remind me you got it bad
Ain't no other
That can sweep you up like a robber
Straight up, I got ya
Makin' you fall like that
Break it down
Pre-Chorus: Jimin
Oh when I look in the mirror
I'll melt your heart into two
I got that superstar glow so
Do the boogie like
Chorus: Jimin, Jin
Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
Get it? Let it roll
Get it? Let it roll
Get it? Let it roll
Verse 3: SUGA, RM
No ice on my wrist
I'm that n-ice guy
Got that right body and that right mind
Rollin' up to party got the right vibe
Smooth like butter
Hate us love us
Fresh boy pull up and we lay low
All the playas get movin' when the bass low
Got ARMY right behind us when we say so
Let's go
Chorus: V, Jin
Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
High like the moon rock with me baby
Know that I got that heat
Let me show you 'cause talk is cheap
Sidestep right left to my beat (Heartbeat)
Get it, let it roll
Post-Chorus: j-hope, RM, Jung Kook
Smooth like (Butter)
Cool shade (Stunner)
And you know we don't stop
Hot like (Summer)
Ain't no (Bummer)
You be like oh my god
We gon' make you rock and you say (Yeah)
We gon' make you bounce and you say (Yeah)
Outro: RM, Jung Kook
Hotter?
Sweeter!
Cooler?
Butter!
Get it? Let it roll