Following rumors of BTS making a comeback in May, Big Hit announced on Monday, April 26, the group is dropping a new single called "Butter." Get ready, ARMYs, because it will be here sooner than you know it. To prepare, here's everything you need to know about BTS' "Butter," including its release date, music video, performances, and more.

According to a press release by Big Hit, "Butter" will be BTS' second English single following "Dynamite," which they released in August 2020 and became their first No. 1 Billboard hit. ARMYs should expect the new song to be just as upbeat because the agency teased it's a "dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS."

More to come...