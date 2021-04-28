Buckle in, ARMYS! The month ahead is about to be a wild ride for BTS fans. The official BTS "Butter" promotional schedule is here, and it's getting fans so, so, hyped. The band unveiled the official schedule via Twitter on April 28, and it's the best news ARMYs could have hoped for.

“Butter” is set to be released on May 21, but, even before the song and video hit the internet, fans have a lot to look forward to. In their tweet, BTS revealed fans can expect to see the first concept clip on May 1, and another three concept clips after that.

In the second and third weeks of May, BTS will unveil a series of five teaser photos. The first will arrive on May 9, with the consecutive teaser photos arriving on 5/11, 5/12, 5/13, and 5/16.

On May 18, ARMYS will finally get to see the official music video teaser for "Butter," with the full video following three days later. The song will mark BTS' second English-language single, so fans are more excited than ever to see how it stacks up to "Dynamite."

You can see BTS' tweet announcing their "Butter" promo schedule below.

BTS first announced their new single on April 26, sharing an hour-long promo video which showed a cube of butter melting down into a heart.

In a press release, the band described their forthcoming song as "a dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS."

Big Hit also teased the single on Twitter, sharing the official cover art for the single. Much like the teaser video, it featured a yellow piece of butter shaped like a heart with a BTS logo on top. "'Butter' will melt its way into the hearts of all ARMY," Big Hit said in a statement.

"Butter" marks somewhat of a comeback single for BTS, who hasn't released a single since August 2020's "Dynamite." With plenty of promo posts ready to go, ARMYS will have their calendars marked for each one.