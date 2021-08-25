Megan Thee Stallion Reportedly Made A BTS "Butter" Remix Her Label Tried To Hold Hostage

Known as the queen of hot girl music, Megan Thee Stallion’s songs are authentic and unapologetic, just like her. Now, the rapper is staying true to herself by fighting for what she wants. Megan Thee Stallion reportedly made a BTS "Butter" remix, and in court documents obtained by TMZ, she claims her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, attempted to prevent its release. (Elite Daily reached out to 1501 for comment on Megan’s claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.) Let’s just say ARMYs are not happy.

According to TMZ, Megan Thee Stallion claimed her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, did everything they could to stop her from putting out her “Butter” remix with BTS, which she was approached by HYBE to take part in all the way back in June. In the legal documents, the rapper expressed that she was excited about "Butter" because she thinks the remix will help expand her international fanbase, but she claims 1501 insisted the song would harm her recording career. The legal documents state the rapper believes this excuse is just a cover, and in reality, the label is trying to force her to pay them a six-figure sum to sign off on the song's release — which was set for Aug. 27.

This isn’t the first time Megan Thee Stallion has found herself in a tight situation with her record label. Just last year, she accused the label of blocking her from releasing new music because, after experiencing success, she wanted to renegotiate her contract. From that crisis, the singer succeeded in snagging a court order prohibiting 1501 from blocking the release of her new music.

Now, she believes they're violating that order, and fans are freaking out.

Well, a source close to Megan Thee Stallion tells Variety a judge agreed with Megan and ruled in her favor, clearing her to release the “Butter” remix with BTS. So hold tight, ARMYs. Looks like another “Butter” remix is on the way.