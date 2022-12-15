Specialty smoothie collabs with Erewhon are the newest trend among wellness and beauty celebs ATM. Skin care queen Hailey Bieber recently reposted a Fashionista article blurb on her Instagram Story about her viral Strawberry Glaze Smoothie drink from summer 2022, which revealed that Bieber sold 36,000 of the specialty drinks in just one month. The hype isn’t dying down for luxury smoothies blends now that winter is here (Bella Hadid is reportedly on-deck for the retailer’s next creation), and you can make Hailey Bieber’s smoothie at home with the recipe for the Erewhon Strawberry Glaze Smoothie for a cold weather pick-me-up.

ICYMI, Bieber’s strawberry-cream-dream with Erewhon came out during peak strawberry season with a whopping $17 price tag. If you missed it, don’t sweat it, because here’s a breakdown of the full recipe below. The pink-swirled sip was described by Erewhon as the “yummiest skin-supporting smoothie,” due to bonus benefits from ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, sea moss, and collagen peptides. It’s also as sweet as it looks, with vanilla flavoring, dates, coconut cream, and maple syrup, and a lining of sticky strawberry glaze.

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

The strawberry glaze in the Erewhon drink is made in-house, so you can replicate it at home by following this easy TikTok recipe by @paigeejenna, or by using regular strawberry jam. It’s swirled with fresh coconut cream that contrasts the juicy color, and the avocado in the smoothie creates a super creamy sip. If you don’t have hyaluronic acid, sea moss, and collagen peptides on hand, it’s no biggie, because they don’t add any essential flavors. You can also leave out the maple syrup, stevia, or dates if your sweet tooth isn’t quite on Bieber’s level. Whatever modifications you decide to make, get ready to get your glow on with Erewhon’s Strawberry Glaze Smoothie recipe below.

How To Make Hailey Bieber’s Erewhon Strawberry Glaze Smoothie At Home

Here’s what you’ll need:

1/2 cup MALK almond milk

Neocell hyaluronic acid

1 cup frozen strawberries

1/4 cup avocado

2 dates, pitted

1 tbsp maple syrup

2 scoops Vital Proteins Vanilla Collagen Peptides

Vanilla Stevia

Sea moss gel

1/4 cup coconut cream

1/4 cup strawberry glaze