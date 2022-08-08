I barely remember what life was like before Hailey Bieber got everyone to board the glazed train. It’s been a wild ride full of glazed skin and glazed doughnut nails, and Bieber is making sure no one hops off any time soon by keeping her glazed content fresh. Glazed doughnut nails blew up after Bieber’s nail artist Zola Ganzorigt posted a tutorial for them on Instagram. Since then, the model and founder of rhode skin has been switching up the flavors of her glazed doughnut nails, serving purple (grape glaze, perhaps?), neon green, and now, the latest glazed nail trend: strawberry glazed doughnut nails.

The 25-year-old has been showing off her strawberry glazed doughnut nails, as one does, with selfies. Since Friday, Aug. 5, Bieber’s strawberry glazed doughnut nails have shown up on her own social media accounts, as well as that of her skin care brand, and lots of folks are already fans of this playful take on the glazed trend Ganzorigt dreamed up for Bieber way back at the ‘22 Met Gala.

On Friday, rhode posted a gallery on Instagram that included a video of Bieber applying the brand’s peptide lip treatment with a fresh manicure featuring long, glossy-looking, strawberry glazed doughnut nails. This pale pink iteration is so sheerly saturated that you might mistake them for the original silvery chrome version of the trend, but gaze a little longer and that pale pink glaze starts to pop. On Sunday, Aug. 7, Ganzorigt posted a video tutorial that coined the term, “strawberry glazed doughnut nails,” and showed the exact products the nail artist used to pull off the trend.

The process of creating Bieber’s strawberry doughnut nails at home will probably look familiar to you if you’ve already watched Ganzorigt’s first glazed doughnut nail tutorial. It starts off with the nail artist’s go-to gel polish base, OPI’s Stay Strong Gel Base Coat. Next, she used Presto Gel Polish #098, a shade of soft, neutral pink that blends beautifully into the nail bed for an incredibly subtle overall color. This is followed by OPI Professional’s Stay Shiny Top Coat and, as the last step, the OPI Chrome Effects Mirror Shine Nail Powder.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The finished product is definitely the most subtle version of glazed doughnut nails Bieber’s worn so far and the pink is incredibly soft and understated. If you have trouble recreating this level of sheerness at home, Ganzorigt recommends mixing the Presto pink polish with a clear gel polish to get the same level of subtlety in your shade of strawberry glaze. Still, I wouldn’t worry too much about getting a perfect match for this very light pink.

Bieber has shown off so many gorgeous color variations within the glazed doughnut nails family that there’s no reason why you can’t debut a brighter shade of pink or even red — jelly doughnut nails, anyone? — and still fit the style bill.